Is Sundar Pichai’s ultimate horror an Error 404? See Google CEO’s Halloween costume

In the spirit of Halloween, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his official Instagram account to share a delightful glimpse of Google’s Halloween celebration, aptly named "Howl-o-ween." The photos capture a lively scene featuring the famous "Dooglers" – adorable dogs dressed up in festive costumes that brought joy and whimsy to the occasion. One of the images even includes Pichai himself, joining in the Halloween fun while wearing a light-hearted costume. He can be seen sporting a black T-shirt emblazoned with the humorous phrase "Error 404: Costume Not Found," adding a playful touch to his outfit Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared cute Halloween photos.(Instagram/sundarpichai)

The Google CEO shared the pictures with a playful caption that read, "Scary cute Dooglers in costume, sea creatures at TGIF…it must be Googleween!" The celebration reflects the tech giant’s unique approach to Halloween, blending the traditional holiday spirit with Google’s signature creativity and employee engagement.

Warm Diwali wishes from Sundar Pichai

Just before Halloween, Pichai had also shared his warm wishes for Diwali on his Threads account, expressing his love for the festival of lights. In a post, he wrote, "Diwali is one of my favourite times of the year…always fun to fill the house with light. Wish those who celebrate a Happy Diwali."

Diwali, a major festival for many, is marked by gatherings with family and friends, decorating homes with lights and flowers, and indulging in traditional sweets.

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Halloween as ‘John Wick’ with family

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also got into the Halloween spirit this year, sharing photos on Facebook of his family’s costumes. Zuckerberg, choosing a dramatic Hollywood theme, dressed as the iconic assassin John Wick, from the popular Keanu Reeves film franchise. In the post, he quipped, "When your house full of girls decides to be ballerinas, be John Wick." Alongside Zuckerberg’s black suit and tie, his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their daughters looked adorable as ballerinas in colourful outfits, adding a lighthearted twist to the holiday.

Halloween traditions worldwide

Halloween, a popular celebration particularly in Western cultures, sees both children and adults participating in various activities. Children typically go trick-or-treating in elaborate costumes, gathering sweets from neighbours, while adults often join costume parties, flaunting their spooky or creative outfits. From spooky costumes to carved pumpkins and scary movie marathons, Halloween remains a beloved holiday that brings people together in creative ways.