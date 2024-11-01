Sundar Pichai reveals Diwali is his favourite time of year: 'Always fun to fill the house with light'

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his Threads account to share warm Diwali wishes, expressing his fondness for the festival. In a heartfelt post, Pichai wrote, "Diwali is one of my favourite times of the year…always fun to fill the house with light. Wish those who celebrate a Happy Diwali." Pichai’s message resonates with many celebrating the festival of lights, a time traditionally marked by family gatherings, festive decorations, and the sharing of sweets. Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, shared warm Diwali wishes on Threads, celebrating the festival's joy. (AP)

Check out the post here:

Google India’s unique Diwali rangoli goes viral

Meanwhile, Google India joined the Diwali celebrations with an innovative twist. A creative rangoli design featuring a QR code was shared in a video on the company’s official Instagram account, encouraging users to “extend their Diwali ‘shagun’ money” via Google Pay. The unique rangoli, created in the vibrant hues of the Google logo, graced the entrance of Google India’s office, adding a festive flair with a touch of tech-savvy convenience.

In the video, a guest in traditional attire stops to admire the rangoli and is prompted to scan the QR code, leading to a payment of ₹500 through Google Pay. This inventive approach has sparked widespread admiration across social media, with users praising Google’s creative integration of cultural tradition with digital ease.

Watch the video here:

Apple CEO Tim Cook shares Diwali wishes on X

Apple CEO Tim Cook also celebrated Diwali by sharing a photograph clicked by an Indian photographer, continuing his annual tradition of highlighting Indian photography during the festival. Cook’s post on X (formerly Twitter) read, "Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights." He shared a beautiful image of Diwali diyas placed atop rose petals, captured on an iPhone 16 Pro Max by Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra.

Take a look here at his post:

Celebrating Indian photography talent

Rohit Vohra, cofounder and editor-in-chief of APF Magazine, expressed his excitement on Instagram, posting a screenshot of Cook’s Diwali message. "It sure is a happy Diwali," Vohra wrote, acknowledging the honour of having his work recognised by the tech leader.

Cook’s Diwali tradition of sharing iPhone photography has highlighted Indian photographers over the years. Last year, he featured a Diwali photo by iPhone user Chandan Khanna, and previous Diwali posts have included images by Mumbai-based Apeksha Makar and Noida resident Gursimran Basra.