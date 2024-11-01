Delhi photographer gets a shoutout from Tim Cook as Apple CEO shares his Diwali photo

Apple CEO Tim Cook extended Diwali wishes by sharing a picture clicked by an Indian photographer, sticking to his annual tradition of sharing an iPhone photography by an Indian user. Apple CEO Tim Cook extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to those who celebrate the festival of lights.(Reuters)

"Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights," Cook wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of Diwali diyas (earthen lamps) being placed on a bed of rose petals.

Tim Cook also celebrates his 64th birthday on November 1.

The photo was shot on iPhone 16 Pro Max by photographer Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra, showcasing the iPhone’s advanced camera capabilities. iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in September.

Vohra is the cofounder and editor-in-chief of a photography publication called APF Magazine. He took to Instagram to express his delight at the American tech leader sharing his photo.

“It sure is a happy Diwali,” Vohra wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of Cook's post on X.

Take a look at Tim Cook's Diwali wishes:

Several Indian users on X responded to Cook's post, wishing him a happy Diwali.

“Thank you and happy, Diwali, Tim," a user said.

“Happy Diwali, Tim. Here’s a pic I took yesterday on my new iPhone 16 Pro. Love the camera!” another user, Abhijeet Mukherjee, wrote, sharing the photo of a Diwali candle.

The pictures that Tim Cook shares every Diwali are in line with the theme of the festival of lights.

Last year, he shared a photo taken by an Indian iPhone 15 Pro Max user, Chandan Khanna.

The year before that, he shared a Diwali-themed photo clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Makar. For Diwali in 2021, Cook shared two photos Noida resident Gursimran Basra.

