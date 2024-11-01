Delhi photographer gets a shoutout from Tim Cook as Apple CEO shares his Diwali photo
Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a photo clicked by an Indian man in his annual Diwali wishes post on X.
Apple CEO Tim Cook extended Diwali wishes by sharing a picture clicked by an Indian photographer, sticking to his annual tradition of sharing an iPhone photography by an Indian user.
"Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights," Cook wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of Diwali diyas (earthen lamps) being placed on a bed of rose petals.
Tim Cook also celebrates his 64th birthday on November 1.
The photo was shot on iPhone 16 Pro Max by photographer Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra, showcasing the iPhone’s advanced camera capabilities. iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in September.
Vohra is the cofounder and editor-in-chief of a photography publication called APF Magazine. He took to Instagram to express his delight at the American tech leader sharing his photo.
“It sure is a happy Diwali,” Vohra wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of Cook's post on X.
Take a look at Tim Cook's Diwali wishes:
Several Indian users on X responded to Cook's post, wishing him a happy Diwali.
“Thank you and happy, Diwali, Tim," a user said.
“Happy Diwali, Tim. Here’s a pic I took yesterday on my new iPhone 16 Pro. Love the camera!” another user, Abhijeet Mukherjee, wrote, sharing the photo of a Diwali candle.
The pictures that Tim Cook shares every Diwali are in line with the theme of the festival of lights.
Last year, he shared a photo taken by an Indian iPhone 15 Pro Max user, Chandan Khanna.
The year before that, he shared a Diwali-themed photo clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Makar. For Diwali in 2021, Cook shared two photos Noida resident Gursimran Basra.
