Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal breaks long silence with Diwali video, Kunal Kamra says ‘service station dikhao’

Kunal Kamra is refusing to let the Ola issue rest. After engaging in a very public spat with Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over the company’s poor track record in after-sales service, the comedian has been on a spree highlighting the many complaints that Ola customers raise on a daily basis. Kunal Kamra takes another jibe at Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal amid their ongoing feud.(Instagram)

“Service station dikhao”

In his latest jab, Kunal Kamra asked Bhavish Aggarwal to share footage of Ola service centres after the Ola CEO shared a video of Diwali celebrations at a company showroom. This was Aggarwal's first post on Ola after 15 days.

Kamra's dig was a throwback to the post that started the social media war between the two - back in early October, the comedian had shared a picture of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust at a dealership, presumably waiting to be serviced.

The comedian asked why the company was not dealing with customer complaints that had recently touched a record-high of 80,000 per month.

In response, the CEO of Ola accused Kamra of taking money to defame Ola. Bhavish Aggarwal also dared Kamra to work at a service centre for a day in a response that earned him much negative publicity. Social media users were largely upset by Aggarwal’s aggressive tone and his refusal to address customers’ complaints.

(Also read: Bhavish Aggarwal slammed for 'arrogant' language in spat with Kunal Kamra: ‘Talks like a thug’)

Nearly one month and much back-and-forth, Kamra is clearly refusing to let the issue rest. His latest post is proof.

Take a look at the post below:

The post comes after Kamra jokingly accepted Bhavish Aggarwal’s offer to work at an Ola service centre, saying he had been tagged in so many complaints against Ola that he already felt like a company employee.

(Also read: Kunal Kamra says he accepts Bhavish Aggarwal's ‘offer to work with Ola' in latest jibe)

Since his spat with Aggarwal, the comedian has spent much of his time highlighting complaints from Ola customers on X, where he has 2.4 million followers. He also took several digs at reports suggesting that Ola has employed bouncers at its service centres.