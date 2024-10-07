Bhavish Aggarwal slammed for 'arrogant' language in spat with Kunal Kamra: ‘Talks like a thug’

Arrogant. Crass. Pedestrian. Vulgar. These are just some of the words that have been used to describe the language deployed by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal in his spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra engaged in a social media spat on Sunday over Ola scooters.

Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra spent much of their Sunday trading insults on social media - a saga that began after the comedian posted a picture of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust outside a dealership, presumably while waiting to be serviced. The CEO of Ola Electric lashed out at Kamra on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the comedian of taking money to share critical posts against the company.

“Since you care so much Kunal Kamra, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career,” Bhavish Aggarwal wrote, adding that Ola is “expanding its network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon.”

When Kamra responded by calling the CEO of Ola Electric an “arrogant, substandard pr*ck,” Aggarwal again took the bait. “Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you,” he tweeted, again asking the comedian to work at an Ola Electric service centre.

The war of words continued even as Aggarwal failed to acknowledge the multiple complaints raised against Ola scooters by harried customers. The Bengaluru-based company has reportedly been receiving nearly 80,000 complaints every month - a fact that its CEO glossed over while he repeatedly invited Kamra to work at their service centre.

Mind your language

While social media users acknowledged that both sides made worthy arguments, many took issue with Bhavish Aggarwal’s language, calling it unworthy of a public personality.

Most users objected to his “arrogance” in dismissing the legitimate complaints of Ola Electric customers who have long been plagued with glitches and other issues in their scooters.

“Money can not buy customer satisfaction @bhash Maybe focus on that. Absolutely crass tweet. Invest more in helping clients than your EGO,” wrote activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj.

Civil servant Sanjay Kumar also criticised Aggarwal. “This is definitely not a way to respond to genuine grievances of customers. If you are not able to handle the quality of services then leave the job,” he wrote.

“This can't be a statement of a company CEO,” an X user wrote. “Terrible, many OLA users have been seeking help for months and this guy is playing with his smartphone.”

Another noted that Bhavish Aggarwal talks “like a thug from Trilokpuri.” This user did not spare Kamra, saying his last funny joke was ages ago.