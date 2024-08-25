 Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal schooled for suggesting Dollar sign be replaced with Rupee on keyboards | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal schooled for suggesting Dollar sign be replaced with Rupee on keyboards

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 25, 2024 08:49 AM IST

Bhavesh Aggarwal's call to replace Dollar sign with the Indian Rupee led him to being trolled on social media.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola often posts his thoughts and views on social media sites. In a recent post on X, he wondered why the Dollar sign on the keyboards of laptops or computers is not replaced with the Rupee sign in India. Soon after he made the post, numerous people took to the comments section of his post, and trolled him for the same. A few even pointed out the importance of the Dollar sign.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs was trolled on social media for his remark on the Dollar sign. (Reuters)
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs was trolled on social media for his remark on the Dollar sign. (Reuters)

While sharing the post, Aggarwal, in the caption wrote, "Maybe this has something to do with it! Wonder why the $ is not replaced with in products sold in India." (Also Read: ‘I’ll come back at night and show you’: Gurgaon woman's terrifying encounter with Ola driver)

Along with that, he also shared a picture of a keyboard with the dollar sign encircled on it.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 24. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Customer sings Tadap Tadap Ke in front of Ola Electric showroom over poor after-sales services. Watch

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "Patriotism & jingoism has very small gap...You are crossing that. Don't know whether u doing it intentionally or unintentionally?"

Another X user, Shivam Bhadani, said, "$ is not just a currency symbol. It is embedded in many programming language syntaxes such as: - We write variables under this ${} in javascript. - Variables are also written like this $1, $2 in bash syntax. If you want to make some changes, then start with yourself and replace the name "OLA" with some Indian language word."

"Change begins at home. Next time you give a presentation, use instead of $. Then come back and moral police other brands," added user Roshan Rai.

A fourth shared, "Bhavish, I recommend you ask the software engineers in your company rather than Twitter!"

Someone else posted, "Bro, doing business by playing the nationalism card is a big danger for the investors."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal schooled for suggesting Dollar sign be replaced with Rupee on keyboards
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On