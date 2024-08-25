Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal schooled for suggesting Dollar sign be replaced with Rupee on keyboards

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola often posts his thoughts and views on social media sites. In a recent post on X, he wondered why the Dollar sign on the keyboards of laptops or computers is not replaced with the Rupee sign in India. Soon after he made the post, numerous people took to the comments section of his post, and trolled him for the same. A few even pointed out the importance of the Dollar sign. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs was trolled on social media for his remark on the Dollar sign. (Reuters)

While sharing the post, Aggarwal, in the caption wrote, "Maybe this has something to do with it! Wonder why the $ is not replaced with ₹ in products sold in India." (Also Read: ‘I’ll come back at night and show you’: Gurgaon woman's terrifying encounter with Ola driver)

Along with that, he also shared a picture of a keyboard with the dollar sign encircled on it.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 24. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Customer sings Tadap Tadap Ke in front of Ola Electric showroom over poor after-sales services. Watch

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "Patriotism & jingoism has very small gap...You are crossing that. Don't know whether u doing it intentionally or unintentionally?"

Another X user, Shivam Bhadani, said, "$ is not just a currency symbol. It is embedded in many programming language syntaxes such as: - We write variables under this ${} in javascript. - Variables are also written like this $1, $2 in bash syntax. If you want to make some changes, then start with yourself and replace the name "OLA" with some Indian language word."

"Change begins at home. Next time you give a presentation, use ₹ instead of $. Then come back and moral police other brands," added user Roshan Rai.

A fourth shared, "Bhavish, I recommend you ask the software engineers in your company rather than Twitter!"

Someone else posted, "Bro, doing business by playing the nationalism card is a big danger for the investors."