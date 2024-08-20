Customer sings Tadap Tadap Ke in front of Ola Electric showroom over poor after-sales services. Watch

A video of a man singing Salman Khan's hit song Tadap Tadap Ke in front of an Ola Electric showroom has gone viral on social media. The video of the dissatisfied customer, Sagar Singh was posted on X by Pankaj Parekh. Parekh claimed that the scooter had issues every other day, and despite several attempts, Ola didn't provide any after-sales services. When Singh did not receive any response from the company, he took the scooter and protested by singing in front of the showroom. A customer sings Salman Khan's hit song 'Tadap Tadap Ke' in front of an Ola Electric showroom to protest regarding the after-sales services.(X/DhanValue)

Pankaj Parekh posted this video with the caption, “Sagar Singh bought an Ola Electric Scooter. The scooter had some issue or the other every day, and Ola didn’t provide any after-sales service. So, Sagar loaded the scooter onto a trolley and protested by singing in front of the scooter showroom”.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral video has more than 19 lakh views, with over 2,200 likes and numerous comments.

Reacting to the viral video, X user CMA Venkatesh Alla commented, “Ola electric share price hitting upper circuits. If post sales service is this much poor, in no time, it will go to less than ₹50. What kind of a company this is? Why you guys are not focusing post sales service?”.

A second user, Jay, commented, “Ola service is worst and @bhash is a clever fox I don't know why they are top in sales and now in IPO. This company is seriously the worst and very bad. I own their S1 Air, very worst aftersales service and I must say boycott Ola products either buy China items but not Ola”.

Another X user, Yogesh Singh, also posted a complaint against Ola electric scooter. He wrote, “I registered my complaint before 17 days but no reply couldn't come through Ola. I purchased ola scooter on 1 April 20224 but RC could not delivered”.

Yogesh Singh's and Sagar Singh's complaints add to the growing dissatisfaction among customers, highlighting ongoing concerns with Ola electric scooters.