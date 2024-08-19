Ola trolled for calling itself the world’s 4th largest EV company… if you exclude China

Ola Electric Mobility launched a new series of motorcycles on Thursday at the Ola Sankalp event, where founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took the stage to make some tall claims. Aggarwal, 38, boasted that Ola Electric is the world’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer and the world’s fourth-largest EV company by revenue. However, by his own admission, these numbers hold up only if one excludes the entire country of China. Bhavish Aggarwal during the Ola Sankalp 2024 event.

“I want to set a path for the future of Ola Electric. We need to look at the future. We are now a listed company. We are now the world’s fourth largest EV company outside of China,” Bhavish Aggarwal said during the event. He also called Ola Electric the world’s largest two-wheeler EV company in the world, forgetting to mention the fine print that was clearly visible in his accompanying presentation - “Excluding China.”

Numbers don't lie

Bhavish Aggarwal has since come under fire for fudging numbers and faced much social media trolling. Several posts on the social media platform X show him onstage at the Ola Sankalp event, while the presentation in the background lists Ola Electric as the world’s fourth-largest EV company by revenue. The fine print in the presentation clearly says “excluding China.”

“To present Ola Electric as the 4th largest EV company in the world by revenue and 5th largest EV company in the world by market cap, they have *excluded China, which has the most number of EV companies in the world's top 10 by revenue or market cap,” wrote X user and journalist Abhishek.

Tesla Club India also poked fun at the numbers.

The Ola presentation became the inspiration for several memes

China is the acknowledged behemoth in the electric vehicle industry. According to a Mashable report, China has the world's top 3 EV manufacturers, with Chinese company BYD (short for Build Your Dreams) significantly ahead of Tesla.

Ola Electric launched a new series of motorcycles on Thursday, days after it went public, expanding into an untapped segment in the world's second-largest two-wheeler market.

India's electric two-wheelers are almost entirely scooters, with more expensive motorcycles accounting for barely 1% of overall two-wheeler EV sales.