Bhavish Aggarwal's wife makes rare public appearance at Ola Electric's listing ceremony

Bhavish Aggarwal was accompanied by wife Rajalakshmi Aggarwal at Ola Electric's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai this morning. The CEO of Ola Cabs and founder of Ola Electric was seen dressed in a traditional kurta pyjama, hair pulled back into a ponytail, while his wife wore a yellow saree for the occasion. Bhavish Aggarwal with wife Rajalakshmi Aggarwal at NSE debut day.(X/@bhash)

Ola Electric’s trading debut marked a rare public appearance for Rajalakshmi Aggarwal, who heads the Ola Foundation.

Sharing a picture from Ola Electric’s listing ceremony on NSE, Bhavish Aggarwal wrote: “The importance of today, this moment is finally sinking in. It felt like a process till yesterday - where we did our work and put in our time and made India one of the largest EV 2W markets. Our hard work has paid off and the world recognises that.

“But today it feels like an important duty, a responsibility to double down on our aspirations and to build the country of our dreams. To be dedicated and faithful custodians of public money and faith. Our destination is still far ahead and we didn’t come this far, to just come this far,” he added.

A look at the post below:

The X post was also retweeted by his wife. The couple, based in Bengaluru, had flown down to Mumbai for the trading debut of the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company.

Ola Electric's $734 million IPO is India's biggest so far in 2024, Reuters reported. Its shares surged 20% on their trading debut in Mumbai on Friday, valuing the company at $4.8 billion.

Bhavish and Rajalakshmi Aggarwal met at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and started dating in 2007. Rajalakshmi used to work as an analyst and marketing manager at Ernst & Young, although she has been leading Ola’s social service initiatives since 2016. The founder of Ola Cabs has spoken of how, in the early days of his startup, he was supported financially by his wife.