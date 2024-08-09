 Ola Electric jumps 11% after muted debut: Should you buy? - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ola Electric jumps 11% after muted debut: Should you buy?

ByHT News Desk
Aug 09, 2024 11:31 AM IST

Ola, backed by strong investor demand amid growing adoption for electric vehicles in the country, raised about $733 million via its offering.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.’s shares surged after debut as the shares of India’s biggest e-scooter maker rose as much as 11% over the initial public offer price of 76 rupees apiece. The company, backed by strong investor demand amid growing adoption for electric vehicles in the country, raised about $733 million via its offering. Ola Electric IPO is country’s largest issue since state-run Life Insurance Corp of India’s $2.7 billion share sale in 2022.

Ola Electric IPO: Ola Electric CMD Bhavish Aggarwal addresses the media during the announcement of the company's forthcoming initial public offering (IPO), in Mumbai.(PTI)
Read more: Ola Electric IPO makes tepid debut: Lists at par with issue price of 76

At the IPO price, Ola is valued at $4 billion- a sharp discount for the loss-making company that sought a potential valuation of as much as $7 billion before facing investor pushback, it was reported.

Read more: Ambani family's wealth is 10% of India GDP: Barclays-Hurun India report

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, BOB Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Capital Markets are bookrunning lead managers for the IPO.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

News / Business / Ola Electric jumps 11% after muted debut: Should you buy?
