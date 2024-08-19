Ahmedabad woman becomes Ola driver after husband falls sick, inspires thousands with her hard work

Archana Patil, an Ola driver, hailing from Ahmedabad has set an exemplary standard of navigating one's way out of unfavourable situations and standing up for their family. Her remarkable story was shared by passenger Ojas Desai, who was completely left in awe of her hard work and efforts. Desai posted how Patil, who didn't even know how to ride a bicycle, took on the challenge of learning to drive in six months after her husband fell sick. Despite the difficulties and setbacks, she persevered and eventually took over the responsibilities. Ola driver Archana Patil's story has left many people in awe of her hard work, (Facebook/@OjasDesai)

Desai, in a Facebook post, shared that when he booked a cab for Ahmedabad railway station, Patil came as his driver. In his post, he detailed that he was impressed with Patil's driving skills as she navigated her way through "heavy and indisciplined traffic". (Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares 2 key learnings from truck driver with 1.5 million followers on YouTube)

"I was more than impressed. After all, this was my first time encountering a female driver at Ola or Uber. In my city, Surat, I have seen female auto drivers, but I never used the services of a female driver in Ola or Uber. Nothing so remarkable, you may say. Well, the remarkable is her story. Her husband was an Ola driver. Because of health issues, he couldn't carry on with this work. The cab was taken on loan. She decided to start working with Ola," wrote Desai in his post.

He further shared that Patil did not know how to ride a bike, however, she learnt driving in six months and obtained a license. In his post, Desai also mentioned that getting a license in Gujarat is extremely tough as driving tests are not easy.

This post was shared on August 11. Since being posted, it has gone viral on social media. The post has over 20,000 likes, and numerous comments. (Also Read: Delhi man's horrifying experience with Uber driver raises safety concerns. Here's what happened)

An individual wrote, "Hands off to you, lady! Your spirit and resilience are truly remarkable."

Another Facebook user, Shivkumar Narang, said, "Brave lady. Had problems but see her infectious smile. Will encourage other ladies to take up challenges. And so much thoughtful of you to bring her into some limelight."

"I am awestruck by her grit and determination. Special thanks to you, sir, for sharing this incident not as women's power or changing society but as a story of a true-spirited soul," commented user, Isha Suresh Krishnan.

A fourth posted, "Someone who is not making excuses and seeing opportunity even in adversaries is truly inspiring! Thanks for sharing this story."