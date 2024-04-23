Delhi man's horrifying experience with Uber driver raises safety concerns. Here's what happened

In today's world, ride-hailing applications such as Uber have become an integral part of our daily lives. These apps have made travelling more convenient, as well as seemingly safer. However, a recent incident involving an Uber ride has brought to light concerns over the safety of ride-hailing services. The incident in question involved a man who had a terrifying experience during his Uber ride. Snapshot of the Uber driver who asked for ₹ 200 extra. (X/@imYadav31)

X user Gajender Yadav recounted his experience on X. He wrote, "If you are in Delhi, don't take a ride with Karan, car number DL1RTB4168. Absolutely nonsense behaviour from @Uber_Support, @Uber_India cab driver. After driving for 1 km, the cab driver started asking for ₹200 extra. My wife even pressed the SOS button to get help from Uber to fix this matter. It's been two days, and not a single person from Uber cares to know exactly why SOS was pressed. No follow-up. That's the condition of Uber India. I am 100% sure they won't even care to check the matter after this post. Passenger safety is a joke to Uber. (Also Read: Woman posts video about cab driver trying to scam her with shocking requests, others say it's happened with them too)

In a follow-up comment, Yadav shared screenshots of his conversation with Uber. The company apologised for the incident and even refunded his money. However, Yadav pointed out that it was not about money but safety. He also added that the SOS button in the Uber cabs was not working.

Later, he shared another update and wrote, "@Uber @Uber_India @UberIN_Support wakes up after this thread went Viral. The guy noted all of our concerns. Asked us to take. He said he would give a call back. On the SOS thing, Uber says that's a third-party thing and that it was not done by Uber."

Take a look at the tweet here:

The initial tweet was shared on April 22. Since being posted, it has garnered close to two million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "Everything is a joke for Uber India. Lately @Uber_India India stated charging higher than the displayed amount at the time of booking. Uber is @Olacabs now."

A second shared, "It's been a long time since I stopped using Uber Ola for important travel plans. Better to have a local cab driver contact; even if you pay them 200-300 extra, you will have peace of mind."

"I was told by an Uber driver that the SOS button is only for show, and it does not work. He even pressed it two times in front of me, and nothing happened," posted a third.