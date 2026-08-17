Hyderabad, Six persons, among them an IT employee and two 17-year-old boys, were apprehended here on Monday for allegedly transporting hashish oil, with 12 kg of the contraband worth ₹1.5 crore seized from them, police said. Six held with 12 kg of hashish oil worth ₹1.5 crore in Hyderabad

Acting on credible information that six persons were transporting hashish oil from Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru via Hyderabad, police teams conducted a search near Vanasthalipuram and apprehended them, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi said in a release.

During a search, police found that four of the accused, among them two children in conflict with the law, had concealed the hashish oil in 1-kg packets and tied them around their legs and stomachs with adhesive tape, she said.

"Each carrier was found transporting three kg of hashish oil. In total, 12 kg of hashish oil was recovered and seized from their possession," the commissioner said.

Further investigation revealed that the prime accused, G Srinu, a native of Gemmeli village in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, was allegedly involved in ganja and hashish oil trafficking and had previously been arrested in NDPS cases in Andhra Pradesh.

After his release from jail, he allegedly resumed hashish oil trafficking in association with Krishna, the supplier, and Sijo, the receiver based in Bengaluru and a native of Kerala, Sumathi said.

Srinu and his wife, an IT employee, allegedly organised the transportation of hashish oil and recruited unemployed tribal youth from neighbouring villages by offering them money to transport the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru via Hyderabad.

The duo had allegedly transported hashish oil on several occasions and received substantial amounts from Sijo. For the present consignment, Sijo allegedly promised ₹10 lakh for the delivery of 12 kg of hashish oil, the commissioner said.

Accordingly, Srinu, his wife and four associates allegedly collected the contraband from Krishna and travelled by private transport from Alluri Sitharama Raju district towards Bengaluru via Hyderabad.

The investigation is in progress. Krishna and Sijo are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them. Police are trying to identify and apprehend others allegedly involved in the hashish oil supply chain, the commissioner said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.