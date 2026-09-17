Pilot to meet Rahul tomorrow, submit Punjab report after ‘first unity show’

Congress’s newly appointed Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot is scheduled to meet senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday and submit his report on the state Congress after his maiden visit to Punjab, party leaders said. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa participated in the September 15 protest led by Pilot. (HT)

Pilot’s first visit to the state saw the faction-ridden Punjab Congress put up a united show, with senior leaders from different camps joining the protest march against finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the death of a Dalit man.

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa participated in the September 15 protest led by Pilot. The participation of leaders from the rival camps came after months of differences over the functioning of the state unit and Warring’s continuation as PCC president.

“Pilot had begun his consultations with Punjab leaders even before visiting the state. He had given appointments to senior leaders in Delhi and held discussions with them on the party’s organisational strategy and preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. And now, he has visited Punjab also, where he has taken feedback from party leaders. He is set to discuss the Punjab plan with Rahul,” said a senior party leader.

Though the show was united, the differences remain unresolved. Pilot has held consultations with senior leaders and is expected to place their views before the central leadership in his report.

“There may be some changes,” a Congress leader said, without elaborating on the possible organisational changes. He said dates and events for Rahul’s Punjab visit at the end of the month will be finalised.