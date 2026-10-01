Class 9 to 12 enrolment: Major mismatch in UP Board, U-DISE+ data

Enrolment records for 1,07,158 students in classes 9 to 12 across Uttar Pradesh do not match between the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) and the U-DISE+ portal, prompting the secondary education authorities to launch a district-wise verification exercise. Students studying at a government secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

Vivek Nautiyal, joint director, Samagra Shiksha (secondary), has directed all district inspectors of schools to verify the actual number of students enrolled in each school and ensure that the correct figures are uploaded on the respective U-DISE+ and UP Board portals.

In a September 25 letter marked “top priority,” Nautiyal asked the officials to submit their reports to Samagra Shiksha (secondary) by October 1, a senior official of the secondary education department said.

U-DISE+, or the Unified District Information System for Education Plus, is an education management information system under the department of school education and literacy, Union ministry of education.

According to the letter, a copy of which is with HT, enrolment data is used for planning in schools under the secondary education department. It also forms the basis for determining beneficiary entitlements and calculating the gross enrolment ratio (GER) and net enrolment ratio (NER).

The data is also used to monitor students’ transition from class 8 to 9 and class 10 to 11, besides framing strategies to bring out-of-school and dropout children back into the education system.

Nautiyal has asked district officials to identify the reasons for the discrepancies between the two databases and update the enrolment figures on the respective portals.

The district-wise data shared by Samagra Shiksha shows wide variations. In Noida, U-DISE+ records show 88,347 more students in classes 9 to 12 than the UP Board database, while the gap is 87,036 in Ghaziabad, 86,042 in Lucknow and 72,356 in Varanasi.

The trend is reversed in several districts where UP Board records show higher enrolment than U-DISE+. Azamgarh has 88,315 more students in the UP Board data, followed by Deoria (67,526), Kushinagar (49,938) and Ballia (49,073). In Prayagraj, the UP Board records show 31,801 more students than the U-DISE+ database.

Officials said the verification exercise aims to establish the actual number of students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 and reconcile the two databases.