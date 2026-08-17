ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti group destroyed before Independence Day, terror plot foiled: Centre

ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network was destroyed before Independence Day, with security forces thwarting its plans for subversive attacks, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday. Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India, the press release stated.

Shah said more than 200 operatives of the network had been arrested through coordinated operations across 14 states.

“Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives,” Shah said in a post on X. He added, “ Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism.”

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage were recovered from the “ISI-funded” group, the Union home minister said, adding that the network was involved in “several terrorist activities.”

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Over 80 FIRs, 253 arrests in multi-state crackdown In a press release on Monday, the ministry of home affairs said the terror syndicate was busted in a “major multi-state crackdown”, with 253 people detained across 14 states. The ministry said more than 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests had been recorded against the Shahzad Bhatti Network “as part of the 'zero tolerance' policy towards cross-border terrorism.”

Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India, the press release stated. It said the terror group had been paying “local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.”

It said that a coordinated operation was carried out on August 12using a real-time intelligence-sharing system with State Police forces to counter “SBN-linked disruptions.” “It led to 253 detentions across 14 states — Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar (3 each), and Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Kerala (2 each) — with fresh FIRs registered in Delhi and Karnataka,” the ministry of home affairs said.

Suspected Pak national, UP native in contact with Pak-based terrorists held The Union government's statement comes days after the West Bengal STF arrested two persons, including a suspected Pakistani national, from near the India-Bangladesh border, PTI news agency cited officials as saying.

Rana Rauf alias Wahab Alam, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan, was arrested from Habra in North 24 Parganas district. Investigators suspected Rauf had links to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and are examining his activities, contacts and movements in India, officials said.

The second accused, identified as Mohammad Ejaz, was arrested from Topsia in Kolkata and allegedly had direct contact with Rauf. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh native, who was allegedly in prolonged contact with Pakistani terror suspects through WhatsApp and Instagram, was also arrested in Kalaburagi.

The Bengal STF also held three individuals from Cooch Behar district for their alleged links to Pakistan-based ISI. An official said on Saturday that the three accused were arrested for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to Pakistan’s ISI, PTI reported.