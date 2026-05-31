Delhi Police bust ISI-backed terror module with links to Mumbai underworld, terrorist Shehzad Bhatti

Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested eight people while busting what it described as a terror module backed by Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence with apparent links to the Mumbai underworld and fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Shehzad Bhatti. Special commissioner of police (special cell) Anil Shukla said four hand grenades and two Glock pistols with 24 cartridges were also recovered. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The arrests were made by Delhi Police’s Special Cell from Delhi, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand over a 17-day operation,said police officials. Investigators said they found evidence pointing to a conspiracy to carry out grenade attacks and shootings targeting popular installations, security establishments, and police personnel in multiple cities, particularly Delhi and Mumbai.

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Special commissioner of police (special cell) Anil Shukla said four hand grenades and two Glock pistols with 24 cartridges along with two stolen two-wheelers and a mobile phone containing incriminating chats with handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai were recovered. The grenades were made in Pakistani ordnance factory and pistols and cartridges made in Pakistan. Probe revealed that the grenades, pistols and cartridges were “drone-dropped”, but did not specify the place where they were dropped.

“The eight arrested men included a 66-year-old Nepali citizen, Lama Ang Kami, a close aide of Pakistan-based Mumbai underworld operative Munna Jhingada, a known henchman of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Jhingada had carried out an attack on Ibrahim’s rival Chhota Rajan in Bangkok in 2000 and was arrested by Thai agencies, remaining in a Thai jail for 17 years,” said Shukla.