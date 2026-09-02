‘Few jobless people call themselves economists’: Piyush Goyal jibes at Oppn, critics over ‘wrong GDP’ remark

He slammed the Opposition and former bureaucrats over their assessment of the GDP, saying, "A few jobless people call themselves economists and appear on TV channels to harm the country. Do not fall for this."

India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal did not mince his words when addressing the Opposition's remarks that the GDP estimate was revised downwards to make economic growth in the first quarter of FY27 appear stronger.

However, the data was questioned by former finance secretary of the Government of India, Subhash Chandra Garg, who, in an interview with a TV news channel, argued that GDP at current prices had been revised, making the latest growth numbers look better.

"The 7.8 per cent looks impressive on the face of it, but we should get into the reality of it," Garg said. "The current-price GDP last year was ₹86 trillion. This has been revised down to ₹80 trillion... If you had not revised last year's GDP, the growth in current prices would have been only 2.6 per cent," Subhash Chandra Garg told NDTV.

Also Read | Decoding 7.8% GDP growth | Number Theory

The Opposition picked up on Garg's observation and slammed the Centre over the revision.

"GDP growth is indeed 7.8% if you compare the revised Q1 figure of roughly ₹80 lakh crore last year with ₹88.27 lakh crore this year. But that is not Garg's argument. His argument is that Q1 last year was originally reported at roughly ₹86 lakh crore (see image 3). Now, for the purpose of calculating this year's growth, that same Q1 figure has been revised down to roughly ₹80 lakh crore," asked Rajya Sabha member and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Goyal hits back Goyal said ministers of the concerned ministry do not manufacture the data and that those with a negative mindset are only diminishing themselves. He asked the Opposition and critics to stop "betraying" people by distorting the truth.

"Record growth of 7.8% is something that no other country has been able to replicate. This is the capability, hard work, and joint effort of 140 crore people in the country. Due to this, India has emerged as a globally trusted partner. PM Modi has led the country with farsightedness... A few jobless people call themselves economists and appear on TV channels to harm the country. Do not fall for this... A few Opposition leaders who want to see India as 'a dead economy' will fail once again, just like they have failed again and again. India will continue to grow rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi," Goyal said while speaking to the reporters at an event, according to a ANI video.