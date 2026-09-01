Decoding 7.8% GDP growth | Number Theory

…And its fiscal implications can be seen in fall in excise duty and rise in fertilizer subsidies

The crux of the matter is obvious in the headline GDP and Gross Value Added (GVA) numbers. At 7.8%, GDP growth is lagging the 8.2% growth in GVA in the June quarter. GDP is GVA plus Net Indirect Taxes (NIT), so the latter being ahead of former means a reduction in NIT. This was to be expected, as the government absorbed the fiscal impact of the higher petroleum and fertilizer prices because of the war and did not pass all of it to consumers. Union excise duty (primarily levied on petrol and diesel sales) and fertilizer subsidy spending numbers confirm this. Some of the excise duty loss could also be attributed to lower product sales. The higher expenditure burden and lower taxes follow the existing fiscal squeeze from reduced GST collections due to lower rates.