Body of youth found hanging in Pratapgarh police stn toilet, kin cry foul

Body of a 22-year-old man was found hanging inside a toilet on the premises of Patti Kotwali police station in Pratapgarh on Monday afternoon, triggering concern within the police department and prompting senior officers to launch an investigation.The deceased, a resident of Molanapur village under Patti Kotwali, was linked to a kidnapping case involving a teenage girl registered on August 17.

According to additional superintendent of police (East) Alok Kumar, police had recovered the girl connected with the case and legal proceedings were underway at the police station.

During this time, the man went to the toilet on the pretext of relieving himself.When he failed to return for some time, police personnel went to check and found him hanging inside.

He was brought down and rushed to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead. Dr Ashutosh Singh of the medical college’s emergency department said the man was brought to the hospital at around 12.55 pm and was declared dead on arrival.However, his mother levelled serious allegations against the police. She alleged that she had not been allowed to meet her son and claimed that he had been subjected to third-degree torture while at the police station.

Police have not confirmed the allegation, and the circumstances leading to the death remain under investigation.Preliminary reports suggest that one case had already been registered against the deceased in connection with the girl and further legal action was being initiated following her recovery.Following the incident, senior police officials, including the superintendent of police, reached Patti Kotwali and inspected the spot. Heavy police deployment was also made in the area.The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while CCTV footage from cameras installed on the police station premises is being examined to establish the sequence of events.

SHO, Investigating Officer suspended; magisterial probe recommended

Pratapgarh SP Deepak Bhukar immediately suspended Patti police station SHO Anandpal Singh and investigating officer Omkar Singh following the death of an accused, who was found hanging inside the police station’s toilet. He was an accused in a case involving the alleged abduction of a teenage girl.

Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the two police officers. According to the SP, a preliminary inquiry found them prima facie guilty, prompting the disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate has also recommended a magisterial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.