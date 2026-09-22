Rape case against Chawla: Giani Harpreet questions govt ‘inaction’, seeks SIT probe

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday questioned Punjab government’s “inaction” in the rape case against former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Chawla, and demanded a time-bound and impartial probe by a special investigation team (SIT). Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday questioned Punjab government’s “inaction” in the rape case against former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Chawla, and demanded a time-bound and impartial probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Giani Harpreet said it was “strange that no action had been taken even after a month after the registration of the FIR”. He demanded that the SIT be headed by a retired judge to ensure an independent investigation.

The FIR was registered on August 21 at Anandpur Sahib on the complaint of a Bahrain-based woman from Sangrur. She accused Chawla of raping her at a local serai (inn) and also named Malkit Singh and an SGPC driver in connection with allegedly sending her obscene messages. The FIR invokes Sections 64 (rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Giani Harpreet said Chawla, who is currently abroad, had claimed that he was being made a “scapegoat”, alleging that senior leaders knew why the woman had been brought from Bahrain. He questioned how Chawla was allowed to leave the country after the FIR was registered.

“If the government knows which leaders had invited the woman and for what purpose, why is an impartial investigation not being conducted instead of allegations being levelled through press conferences,” he asked.

Targeting the SGPC, Giani Harpreet alleged that the woman had been brought to tarnish his reputation, but the alleged attempt had failed. He further alleged that efforts were now being made to conceal the “conspiracy” by shifting the blame onto one individual.

He questioned how the woman could have stayed for six months at a gurdwara serai and used its facilities without the SGPC president knowing about it.

He said if the president was genuinely unaware, the office-holder should resign. He also questioned the reported lack of awareness of the jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib about the incident.

Referring to the action taken against Chawla by the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet said he did not wish to comment on the decision, but claimed that it had been taken in a haste. He said the accused should first have been given an opportunity to present his side, as required under Sikh religious conduct.

He also announced that district jathas of his party would submit memorandums to the head granthi of Sri Darbar Sahib for 11 consecutive days, seeking the resignation of those responsible for what he termed a “reprehensible act”. The party would also hold Ardas at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, he said

How could a woman be accommodated at SGPC-run sarai for months: Pannu

Meanwhile, referring to the FIR against former Akali and SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla, AAP’s media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the allegations made by a woman at a sarai in Sri Anandpur Sahib had raised questions about the functioning of Sikh institutions.

“The FIR contains allegations by a woman that she was held captive at the sarai. How could a woman be accommodated at an SGPC-run sarai for months? Who provided her accommodation, vehicle and other facilities and who bore the expenses?” he questioned.

Pannu demanded that SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami should explain what action was taken when the woman approached him with her complaint. He also questioned the alleged role of SAD leaders in arranging the woman’s ticket from Bahrain, seeking answers from SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Dhami.