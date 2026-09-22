Accused in Kurukshetra road rage murder held from Nepal border

Days after a Kurukshetra man, Gurpreet Singh, was allegedly killed in a road rage, the Kurukshetra police on Monday arrested three men accused of the murder with the support from the Nepal, Bhutan and West Bengal police. The arrested accused with police in Kurukshetra on Monday. (HT)

The accused were identified as Karan Pandit and Jashandeep Singh, both residents of Pehowa town in Kurukshetra and Ashish Kumar from Jind.

Police said that the accused were being brought to Kurukshetra and will be presented before a court and taken into remand. It also said, three other men were also arrested, from the spot, for aiding them to leave the country. However, their identities were not revealed.

Sharing details, crime investigation agency CIA-2 in-charge, inspector Mandeep Singh said, the police received a tip-off that the accused in the murder of Gurpreet Singh were planning to flee abroad via Nepal.

“A communication channel was established with the police in Nepal, Bhutan, and West Bengal. Following a relentless pursuit, a joint team of Kurukshetra and West Bengal Police, with the assistance of Nepal and Bhutan police, arrested three men on Monday. The CIA-2 team also arrested three men for concealing, aiding, and assisting the main accused in their escape,” he said.

Singh said that the crime was a fallout of an argument between the both groups over not giving way to the vehicle of the accused.

In his statement to the police on September 15, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Pehowa stated that at around 8:30 am a day before, he along with his friend Abhishek were in their Innova car, when Gurpreet Singh, also joined them.

As they began driving from Pehowa Chowk towards the market, a vehicle with number HR 41 BB 8792, pulled in front of them and began cutting them off, preventing them from proceeding.

Following a face-off between both the groups near a hotel, Pandit allegedly attacked Gurpreet with a sword, intending to kill him and then repeatedly attacked him on the head with the sword, and his companion also attacked them with sticks.

He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra and was given treatment, but later succumbed to injuries on September 19.

On Sunday, the family blocked a major road in Pehowa town with Singh’s body, to protest against the police inaction. The blockade was lifted after nearly seven hours following an assurance from DSP Randhir Singh about the arrest.