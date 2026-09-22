Opposition will scrap welfare schemes after coming to power, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann warned voters that a return of traditional opposition parties to power would lead to the discontinuation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s flagship public welfare initiatives. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a Lok Milni event in Sansra village of the Ajnala assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering during a Lok Milni event in Sansra village of the Ajnala assembly constituency, Mann cautioned that opposition parties would stop free electricity, free bus travel for women, and the ₹1,000 monthly ‘samman rashi’ to women.

“Mohalla Clinics and public schools would be dismantled in favour of private institutions,” he said.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mann accused the saffron party of attempting to divert Punjab’s river waters to Haryana and Rajasthan. He further alleged that the BJP aimed to separate Chandigarh and Panjab University from the state’s jurisdiction.

Taking a swipe at the Shiromani Akali Dal, the chief minister claimed the party has lost popular support and would fail to win any seats. He also mocked the Congress, remarking that while every leader there aspires to be chief minister, none had counted the party’s dwindling seats.

During the event, Mann distributed development grants worth ₹60 lakh among three local village panchayats, allocating ₹20 lakh to each for infrastructure projects.

Defending his government’s record, Mann highlighted that over 90% of households now receive zero electricity bills, which he attributed to the state’s acquisition of the private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.

“In the agriculture sector, canal water utilisation for irrigation skyrocketed from 22% to roughly 88%. This expansion was made possible by laying approximately 14,000km of underground pipelines across the state,” Mann said.

The chief minister also highlighted his government’s educational and healthcare achievements.

“Through Schools of Eminence and international teacher-training programmes in Finland and Singapore, Punjab rose to top national education rankings. In healthcare, health cards have been issued to around 54 lakh families under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana to protect citizens from medical debt,” Mann said.

Mann also voiced strong objection over Punjab’s exclusion from the Kishau Multipurpose Project agreement signed on September 15 by six northern states. He questioned why Punjab was left out despite its contribution to national food security and border defence. He said his government will fight for the state’s water rights.