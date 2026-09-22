Defender for Calicut FC killed in bike collision in kozhikode

Footballer Rijohn Jose, who played as a defender for Calicut FC in Super League Kerala, died in a motorcycle collision in Kozhikode on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that his teammate Gani Ahammed Nigam sustained injuries in the accident. Rijohn Jose

Jose’s (29) death came just days ahead of the start of the new season of Super League Kerala.

The accident occurred near Gandhi Road flyover in the city around 10.30 pm, said police.

While Jose (29) was declared dead at Aster MIMS hospital, Nigam is currently in treatment.

Jose was from Thrissur district and is survived by his father Jose MP, mother Treesa Jose and brother Tijo MJ. He was regarded an integral part of Calicut FC’s title-winning campaign in Super League Kerala 2024 and also represented the club in Kerala Premier League .

He has also played in Calcutta Football League and Karnataka Super Division League and represented clubs including Sreebhumi FC, George Telegraph FC, FC Deccan and Forca Kochi FC.

“Known for his strength and commitment as a defender, Rijohn made a valuable contribution to the teams he represented and will be remembered by his teammates and the football community,” Calicut FC said in a statement.

Chief minister VD Satheesan extended his condolences to the footballer’s family.