Bihar minister calls Jamui harassment case 'isolated', 'minor' incident; Opposition terms it ‘blot’

“It is goonda raj prevailing in Bihar. The state government has no shame. What is more intriguing is that administration is trying to hide and suppress such incidents instead of taking action against the culprits,” Yadav said.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, while calling the incident a blot for the state, slammed the JD(U) state president for calling the Jamui incident as an ‘isolated’ one. “It is really sad they are calling the assault on the girl and boy as isolated. Had the same happened with any family member of any leader, would they have said the same thing. The hrassament incident is shameful,” Yadav said.

The assault and groping of Class 10 girl, who was returning from a coaching class with a male friend, by miscreants in Jamui, which came to light after a video went viral, ramped up political heat in the state, with the JD(U) state president courting controversy for calling the incident as “isolated” or “minor” one while asserting that things were much bad before 2005 before the NDA came to power.

Also Read: 3 arrested, SIT formed, Opposition fumes over Jamui harassment case | Top updates

Earlier in the day, the JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha in his reaction to the Janui incident ramped up the controversy by calling it an “isolated incident”. “When such ‘isolated/minor (chutput ghatna)’ incidents happen, our administration takes quick action. But one should recall what was the state of affairs in law and order front before 2005 when people used to live under fear and nobody used to venture out. All those involved in the incident would be booked and punishment would be given to the culprits,” Kushwaha said, making an oblique attack against the RJD which was in power till mid of 2005 .

The ruling NDA, in which JD(U) is a partner, has been a vocal critic of the RJD’s tenure from 1990 to 2006 over the alleged deterioration in law and order and major crime incidents during the period.

However, leader of the opposition said that the Jamui incident has exposed how women in Bihar were not safe despite tall claims of CM Choudhary that girls move out in the state freely in the day and night time. “Now, anybody going on an outing are getting assaulted and molested. Girls are not safe anywhere in the state. Criminals are all emboldened in Bihar and crime is going unabated with dry drugs, incidents of chain snatching, murder and rape happening with disconcerting regularity. The government it seems is failing to contain crime incident,” Yadav said.

Significantly, the BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said no culprit who plays with the dignity of daughters will be spared, and the police will set an example so no one can commit such a daring act again.