Supreme Court bars re-arrest of person after illegal arrest, mandates judicial oversight

The Supreme Court on Monday barred investigating agencies from re-arresting an accused on their own after his arrest has been declared illegal for violating the constitutional right to be informed of the grounds of arrest, holding that any fresh arrest in such a situation must have the prior judicial imprimatur of a court. The ruling arose from the case of Jaskaran Jeet Singh Deol, arrested in Punjab in May 2026 in a case involving allegations of sexual assault of a minor. (ANI)

SC puts judicial check on re-arrest powers A bench of justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul Chandurkar laid down a detailed procedure to prevent the police from abusing the power of re-arrest after having themselves breached Article 22(1) of the Constitution. The court said that the investigating agency must first furnish the accused the grounds of arrest in writing and then move the jurisdictional Magistrate with an application explaining why the grounds were not furnished at the first instance and why his custody is now necessary.

The application must carry the endorsement of the immediate superior police officer, the bench said, making it clear that the power to re-arrest cannot remain with the very authority that had violated the accused’s fundamental right.

“Once there is a breach of Article 22(1) of the Constitution, the power to re-arrest the accused must not be left to the discretion of the very same authority who had violated the said provision of the Constitution. It must have the judicial imprimatur,” Justice Bhuyan, authoring the judgment, held.

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Court sets conditions for fresh custody A magistrate can permit re-arrest only after satisfying himself that there were bona fide reasons why the grounds of arrest could not be furnished initially and, separately, that the accused needs to be taken back into custody. The magistrate, it said, must decide the application expeditiously, preferably within a week, while adhering to the principles of natural justice.

The Supreme Court also directed that the investigation be handed over to another police officer once the superior authority receives the application seeking endorsement for re-arrest. A departmental inquiry must simultaneously be initiated into the original violation. If the inquiry ends in an adverse finding, departmental action must follow, with an entry made in the erring officer’s service record.

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