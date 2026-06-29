‘Targeted at goondas’: Bill in Bengal to curb anti-social activities includes preventive detention of up to 12 months

A bill to curb anti-social activities, which includes a provision of detention for up to 12 months without trial, was tabled in the West Bengal assembly on Monday. West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has introduced a bill to curb anti-social activities. (HT_PRINT)

While introducing the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the proposed legislation is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence.

The CM said the bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes. He added that the bill was meant to curb anti-social activities.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the bill, Adhikari said the existing laws do not have the provision to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, directly or otherwise.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the proposed law states that if a district magistrate, a Commissioner of Police, or a senior police officer is apprehensive that a “goonda” may engage in an anti-social activities, they can bar such people from entering a specified “area, district, or districts” for up to 12 months.

The provision is similar to the National Security Act, 1980, which allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without any formal charges or trial in case of a potential threat to the state.