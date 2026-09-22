Flash flood, landslides kill 9 across Keralam

A massive flash flood of the Kottapuzha river in Keralam’s Pookuttumpadam late on Sunday coupled with landslides in Kottayam and Idukki districts have killed around nine people in total across the state amid an ongoing spell of heavy rainfall, officials said on Monday. Chief minister VD Satheesan on Monday meets relatives of one of those killed in the flash flood at Pookuttumpadam. (PTI)

Chief minister VD Satheesan, who flew to Nilambur in Malappuram district on Monday evening to take stock of the relief and rescue efforts in Pookkottumpadam’s TK Colony, instructed disaster management officials and district collectors to assess the situation on an hourly basis.

Five people in a tourist group who had entered the Kottapuzha river for a bath when the flash flood hit were confirmed dead, officials said.

They were identified as Anas Mangadan (31), Muhammed Kutty (65), Srambickal Rahim (35), Sajjad (23) and Karuppath Rafeeq (41). Their bodies were recovered on Monday. Rescue teams are still tracing the body of a local woman identified as Sajitha, who was also swept away while washing clothes.

“It’s an unfortunate tragedy. Even though it’s not a tourist spot, people come here in droves because the area is so beautiful. The popularity is driven by social media too. The incident has propelled us to introduce restrictions in such areas, especially during the monsoon,” Satheesan told reporters.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force are currently engaged in relief operations at the site, said officials.

Meanwhile, a woman from Tamil Nadu was killed and her friend sustained injuries after their two-wheeler was toppled by a landslide at Velathussery near Teekoy in Kottayam district.

The deceased was identified as Sangeetha Arun Lal (35) from Chennai. Officials said Lal and her friend were returning from Vagamon.

The Tamil Nadu government, in coordination with its Keralam counterpart, is making arrangements to bring her body back to Chennai , officials said.

In Idukki district, two siblings were killed and a woman injured after a mudslide flattened a shed they were taking shelter in at Kottakkamboor on Sunday. Officials said the incident was reported around 3:30 pm.

A landslide also struck at Adimali in the district on Monday, said officials.

The chief minister said that ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased and financial assistance for the injured would be announced at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The India Metereological Department issued yellow alerts in eight districts of Keralam and Lakshadweep on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)