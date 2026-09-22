Punjab chief secy reviews second phase of Census 2027 preparedness

A one-day conference of principal census officers (PCOs) for the second phase of Census-2027 Population Enumeration was held on Monday. Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha reviewed the preparedness and operational readiness for the enumeration scheduled to begin on November 16. Director, Census operations, Punjab, Navjot Khosa, delivered the welcomed address. (HT File)

Members of the state-level census coordination committee (SLCCC), divisional commissioners and all principal census officers, comprising the deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners attended the conference.

Director, Census operations, Punjab, Navjot Khosa, delivered the welcomed address. The conference gave an overview of the key components of Phase-II of Census 2027, including population enumeration preparedness, enumeration block finalisation, human resource planning, training and deployment.

Addressing the participants, the chief secretary, emphasised that the Census is one of the most significant national exercises and constitutes a vital foundation for demographic and socio-economic information used in governance, planning, policy formulation and delivery of public services.

He stressed that the successful conduct of the census requires meticulous administrative preparedness and coordination. He asked all principal census officers to accord the exercise the highest priority.

Dr Khosa apprised the participants of the schedule and major operational requirements for Phase-II of Census 2027. Explaining the timeline for Phase-II of population enumeration, she said that self-enumeration will take place from November 16 to 30; phase-II from December 1 to January 4, 2027; revision round from January 5 to 9 and reference date on January 5.