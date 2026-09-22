Bribery case: CBI court allows complainant to testify against DIG Bhullar

The special CBI court has allowed the federal probe agency to summon complainant Akash Batta as the next prosecution witness in the corruption case against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The special CBI court has allowed the federal probe agency to summon complainant Akash Batta as the next prosecution witness in the corruption case against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Special judge Bhawna Jain passed the order on an application moved by the CBI. Batta is scheduled to be examined on September 24, before the court examines recovery witness Raj Kumar.

The CBI told the court that Batta was a material witness and his testimony was necessary to establish key aspects of the prosecution case, including the alleged demand for illegal gratification, verification and pre-trap proceedings, the trap operation and the alleged acceptance and recovery of the bribe amount.

The CBI also informed the court that Bhullar’s bail plea is pending before the Supreme Court. The matter was partly heard on September 15 and has been listed for October 27. During the hearing, the CBI was directed to ensure that Batta’s examination is completed on September 24 before the examination of Raj Kumar.

Bhullar’s counsel did not oppose the CBI’s application for summoning Batta. The court subsequently allowed the application.

The case stems from a complaint by Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as Ropar Range DIG, had sought illegal gratification through private intermediary Krishanu Sharda. According to the CBI, the alleged bribe was sought in connection with an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against Batta’s business.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on October 16, 2025. Sharda was allegedly caught accepting ₹5 lakh from Batta as part of the demanded bribe, following which Bhullar was arrested the same day.

The CBI filed its chargesheet on December 3, 2025, and charges have since been framed against Bhullar.