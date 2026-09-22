Indian Air Force’s aerial display at Varanasi’s Namo Ghat on Oct 25

Varanasi will witness an Indian Air Force Aerial Display: 2026 at Namo Ghat on October 25. The legacy of Central Air Command will be showcased at IAF display in Varanasi.

Public relations officer and spokesperson of Ministry of Defence, Bamrauli, Prayagraj, Wing Commander Debartho Dhar said that set against the iconic backdrop of the Ganga, the aerial display will offer citizens and visitors an opportunity to experience the precision, professionalism and coordinated teamwork that characterise the Indian Air Force.

The event will also showcase the distinguished six-decade journey of Central Air Command, said Wing Commander Dhar.

Since its formation, the Command and its formations have made significant contributions to combat operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and aid to civil authorities across a vast and operationally demanding area, added Wing Commander Dhar.

Central Air Command’s operational heritage includes notable contributions during the Indo-Pak Wars of 1965 and 1971, Operation Cactus in the Maldives and Operation Safed Sagar during the Kargil conflict. Its aircraft and personnel have also undertaken evacuation, flood-relief, casualty-evacuation and humanitarian missions, frequently reaching affected communities in difficult terrain and challenging conditions.

The Command’s ability to combine operational readiness with timely assistance to citizens reflects the Indian Air Force’s enduring commitment to national service.

The forthcoming Indian Air Force Aerial Display: 2026 at Namo Ghat will bring the people of Varanasi closer to the Indian Air Force in a setting of immense cultural and national significance, said Wing Commander Dhar.

The event is expected to inspire young citizens and enhance public awareness of the diverse roles, capabilities and proud service traditions of the IAF, he added.

Details regarding the display timings, designated viewing areas, traffic arrangements, parking and spectator-safety instructions will be announced through authorised channels closer to the event.

Members of the public are advised to rely only on official information and extend full cooperation to the district administration, police, security personnel and event organisers.