Kunal Kamra 'accepts' to work with Ola CEO in latest jab at Bhavish Aggarwal: 'I have no choice'

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has launched yet another comedic jab at Ola Electric and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, further fuelling an ongoing online feud that has captivated audiences. Known for his sharp wit, Kamra recently took to social media platform X to express his frustrations with the electric vehicle manufacturer, turning a series of exchanges into an entertaining spectacle. Kunal Kamra targeted Ola Electric and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal amid their ongoing feud. (Instagram)

A call for collaboration?

Despite a heated exchange earlier this month between Kamra and Aggarwal, the Ola CEO has yet to respond to Kamra's latest post. In a recent tweet, Kamra amusingly declared his apparent inevitability of joining the company, stating, “I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA… After being tagged thousands of times, I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee. OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points & looking forward to joining.”

In his post, Kamra outlined a series of tongue-in-cheek demands for Ola to “seal this collaboration.” He shared an image that contained the following points: “Ola Electric must stand firm in their commitment to solve their service crisis. OLA must commit to completing all scooter repairs within seven business days from the service request at authorised service centres. For repairs extending beyond this period, customers will first receive either a temporary replacement scooter or daily conveyance reimbursement of Rs. 500 until the repair is completed. Additionally, customers will earn Rs. 500 per delayed day (up to Rs. 50,000). Every new OLA electric scooter must be sold with two insurances—one for the scooter and one for their services (service insurance should be free for the customer).”

Take a look here at Kamra's post:

Kamra's latest post comes after weeks of public criticism aimed at Ola for its handling of customer complaints and after-sales service. Recently, he shared a video from a disgruntled customer in Solapur, Maharashtra, highlighting Ola scooters in disrepair and a lack of qualified technicians at the service centre.

Kamra in his post tagged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging government intervention to address the difficulties faced by Ola customers. He tweeted, “Minister @nitin_gadkari, please look at the plight of Indian customers; their voices aren’t heard. They can’t get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola’s responsibility… When will government agencies intervene?”

Check out the post here:

The back-and-forth with Aggarwal

The feud between Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal has turned into a verbal sparring match on social media. It all began when Kamra raised concerns about Ola Electric's after-sales service and product issues.