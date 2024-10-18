Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kunal Kamra demands ‘public plan’ from Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola customer complaints: ‘Don’t employ me'

ByHT Trending Desk
Oct 18, 2024 12:27 PM IST

A war of words broke out between Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra earlier this month over the after-sales and service quality of Ola.

Kunal Kamra has taken a dig at Ola and its founder Bhavish Aggarwal once again with the stand-up comedian mocked Ola's response to complaints from customers.

Ola boss Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra engaged in a social media spat earlier this month as well.
Ola boss Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra engaged in a social media spat earlier this month as well.

"Ola electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know if there is a plan…All I can do is let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me," Kunal Kamra wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Take a look at Kamra's post:

Earlier this month, a war of words broke out between Aggarwal and Kamra on X over the after-sales and service quality of Ola.

The controversy started when Kunal Kamra responded to a post on X by Aggarwal, who posted a photo of Ola's gigafactory, by putting a picture of several Ola Electric scooters parked together seemingly waiting for servicing.

In response to Kamra's tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal called him a failed stand-up comic and his post a "paid one”, asserting that Ola Electric is rapidly expanding its service network and will clear all the backlogs “soon.”

(Also Read: Bhavish Aggarwal slammed for 'arrogant' language in spat with Kunal Kamra: ‘Talks like a thug’)

When Ola Electric Mobility stock pluged after Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra war-of-words

Ola saw a slide in its shares some two weeks ago, following the ugly spat.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility plunged 6 per cent on October 8 after the company received a show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for alleged violation of misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.

The stock of the company fell 6.17 per cent to trade at 85.21 apiece, extending the losses in the fourth straight session on the BSE.

On the NSE, it slumped 5.30 per cent to 86 per piece.

(Also Read: As Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal faces heat, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal praised for ‘PR masterclass')

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On