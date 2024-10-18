Kunal Kamra demands ‘public plan’ from Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola customer complaints: ‘Don’t employ me'

Kunal Kamra has taken a dig at Ola and its founder Bhavish Aggarwal once again with the stand-up comedian mocked Ola's response to complaints from customers. Ola boss Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra engaged in a social media spat earlier this month as well.

"Ola electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know if there is a plan…All I can do is let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me," Kunal Kamra wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a war of words broke out between Aggarwal and Kamra on X over the after-sales and service quality of Ola.

The controversy started when Kunal Kamra responded to a post on X by Aggarwal, who posted a photo of Ola's gigafactory, by putting a picture of several Ola Electric scooters parked together seemingly waiting for servicing.

In response to Kamra's tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal called him a failed stand-up comic and his post a "paid one”, asserting that Ola Electric is rapidly expanding its service network and will clear all the backlogs “soon.”

When Ola Electric Mobility stock pluged after Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra war-of-words

Ola saw a slide in its shares some two weeks ago, following the ugly spat.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility plunged 6 per cent on October 8 after the company received a show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for alleged violation of misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.

The stock of the company fell 6.17 per cent to trade at 85.21 apiece, extending the losses in the fourth straight session on the BSE.

On the NSE, it slumped 5.30 per cent to ₹86 per piece.

