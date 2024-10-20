Bouncers at Ola service centre? Kunal Kamra highlights fresh allegation against Bhavish Aggarwal company

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again targeted Ola and its founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, this time drawing attention to an unusual situation at Ola service centres. His comments followed a post from X user RJ Kashyap, who claimed witnessing multiple bouncers at his local Ola service centre. The post read, “@kunalkamra88 Ola has now recruited about 5-6 bouncers at every service centre... I have just visited my nearby Ola service centre and watched all the bouncers arguing with customers, even female customers. So this is the kind of service we are going to have.” Kunal Kamra alleged Ola hired bouncers at service centres.(X/@AmolBpl)

HT.com reached out to Ola Electric for a comment on the allegations. The company declined to comment.

Kamra quoted the X user’s post, adding, “Please can a journalist fact-check this? If true, this is truly unique – sales team for sales and bouncers for after-sales.”

Another user, Amol Choudhary, further escalated the situation by writing about his own troubling experience at the Ola Experience Centre in Virar, Mumbai. He stated, “See @kunalkamra88 Ola service appointment ticket 05735050 is scheduled for 2024-10-20 at OLA Experience Centre, Virar-Mumbai and no one is taking a scooter for repair, no job sheet being given. Bouncers are at the centre to reply to the customer with weapons.”

Kamra reacted to this post by tagging Aggarwal, sarcastically writing, “Hey @bhash, you’ve sold such an innovative Indian product that you’ve had to hire bouncers to protect the staff…”

Previous exchanges

This isn’t the first time Kamra has publicly critiqued Ola. Last week, he mocked Ola’s lack of transparency regarding customer complaints. “Ola Electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know if there is a plan… All I can do is let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The ongoing spat between Kamra and Aggarwal began when Kamra responded to a post showcasing Ola’s gigafactory with a picture of numerous unserviced Ola Electric scooters. Aggarwal retaliated by dismissing Kamra as a “failed stand-up comic” and suggesting his post was “paid,” while insisting that Ola Electric is expanding its service network to address backlogs.

Reaction from Harsh Goenka

The heated exchange has garnered attention, including a light-hearted comment from Harsh Goenka. He shared, “If I have to travel short distances, say from one 'kamra' to another, I use my Ola,” accompanied by a picture of him riding an Ola e-scooter.

Goenka’s post provided a humorous contrast to the ongoing dispute, showing how social media can bring levity amid heated exchanges.