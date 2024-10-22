Apple CEO Tim Cook admits he did not know about this iPhone feature: 'I don't...'

As the CEO of the biggest company in the world, Apple boss Tim Cook is expected to be a tech savant but during an interview for the Wall Street Journal Magazine, a journalist's question about a simple texting feature left the CEO confused. Apple CEO Tim Cook shared his daily schedule, saying the first thing he does when he wakes up at 4 am is to check his iPhone.(Bloomberg)

In his interview with the WSJ’s Ben Cohen, Tim Cook talked about the way Apple functions and the way he as the head of the company approaches daily challenges but on a lighter note, when the journalist asked him about his tech habits, Cook was left baffled.

“I don't name them”

Often called the king of minimalism, Tim Cook was unaware that people could choose a name for (iMessage) group chats.

While answering a bunch of rapid questions about his iPhone, Cohen asked Cook what is the best name of a group chat?

"He looked at me like I’d asked him to recommend the best Android phone," Cohen said.

“The best—name?” Cook asked. “I don’t name them. Do you name yours? Interesting. I may take that on.”

The Apple boss quickly took up the suggestion and in the next meeting was proud to inform his interviewer that he named the group chat with his college roommates: Roommates. (Also read: Hey Siri! Help me get Apple out of an AI-shaped hole)

In the lengthy profile, the Apple CEO also shared his daily schedule. He said the first thing he does when he wakes up at 4 am is to check his iPhone and read all the emails.

Tim Cook shares daily routine

"He reads email, reviews overnight sales reports and studies countries where numbers are changing to keep his finger on the pulse of the business," the profile read.

Once done, the CEO then focuses on his physical upkeep and starts working out which he records on his Apple Watch while listening to classic rock through his AirPods.

When he reaches work, he switches to his MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac. When on the road, he prefers to travel with his iPad Pro. “Every day, every product," is how he simply puts his mantra. (Also read: Apple has a new problem: Quick departure of senior executives who report to Tim)

Cook also said that being the head of a cutting-edge company the hard thing to determine is what to focus on. "The key for us is focus. Saying no to really, really good ideas so you can make room for the great ones. The innovation is being able to craft the right product that you could deliver in a great way at the time," he said.