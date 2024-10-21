Menu Explore
iPad Mini 7 launched at 49,900, know why it is good news for iPhone SE 4

ByAishwarya Panda
Oct 21, 2024 01:11 PM IST

Apple iPad Mini 7 launched at a similar price as its predecessor, here’s why next year’s iPhone SE 4 may follow a similar trend. 

Apple recently launched the iPad Mini 7 with some groundbreaking upgrades and at an affordable price which has become the talk of town. Well, it's very rare for Apple to include flagship-like features for devices which are priced at just Rs.49900. However, with the iPad Mini 7, the company has shocked everyone. It is powered by the flagship A17 Pro chip which powers the iPhone 15 Pro models. It also offers 8GB with Apple Intelligence capabilities, making it one of the biggest upgrades.

Check out the iPhone SE 4 price prediction and expected upgrades. (iPhone SE 4)
Now, why iPad Mini price and upgrades are good news for next year’s iPhone SE 4? Well, iPad Mini 7 launched after almost 4 years and the price remained unchanged despite getting major upgrades. Therefore, we can expect the same for iPhone SE 4 which is also expected to get major upgrades after good 3 years.

iPhone SE 4 price prediction

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 4 in the first half of 2025. Several leaks, images, and rumours have been making our way, showcasing significant planned upgrades. The new generation iPhone SE will likely be powered by the A18 chip coupled with 8GB RAM, similar to the iPhone 16. Earlier, the 2022 iPhone SE came with an A15 Bionic chip with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This major change was also reflected during the launch of the iPad Mini 7.

Unlike the iPad Mini 7 design, iPhone SE 4 will likely get a major design upgrade that may resemble the iPhone 14 in terms of size, dimensions, display notch, etc. However, similar to iPhone SE 3 single rear camera, the new generation may follow a similar camera layout.

Now, if we look at the pricing, the iPhone SE 3 was launched at a price of Rs. 47600 in India for the 64GB storage variant. Now, rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 may get a slight price hike considering the upgrades. In the US, the price hike is expected to jump from $429 to $499. Therefore, Indian pricing may also be affected, but it may not be as significant.

Now, with the iPad Mini 7 launching at the same price point as its predecessor, there are slight chances that Apple may not consider a price hike for the iPhone SE 4, although leaks say otherwise. Therefore, to know what upgrades are coming for the iPhone SE 4 and how much it will cost, we may have to wait till March 2025.

