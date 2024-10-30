Diwali 2024: Google India's viral QR code rangoli sparks digital 'shagun' collection

A creative Diwali rangoli featuring a QR code shared by Google India has gone viral, inviting people to “extend their Diwali ‘shagun’ money” through payments via Google Pay. QR code rangoli shared by Google India on Instagram.(Google India/Instagram)

The video shared by Google India on Instagram features this unique rangoli, crafted in the vibrant colors of the Google logo and displayed prominently at the entrance of their office.

In the clip that has gone viral, a guest dressed in ethnic attire pauses to admire the intricate design and follows the prompt to make a payment of ₹500 through GPay. This innovative idea has caught the attention of social media users, leading to widespread admiration and engagement.

Check out the 'Rangoli' here:

How did the internet react?

The innovative Diwali rangoli featuring a QR code has sparked reactions from social media users. One user expressed excitement, saying, "Creative idea. this is the future though," while another declared, "I'll be making mine. Thank you!" A humorous comment also highlighted the frequent use of Google Pay: "Waise hum itna Google Pay use kar rahe hai, dear @googleindia, diwali bonus banta hai," implying that with their extensive usage, they deserve a festive bonus from Google India.

Mant users on Instagram were impressed by the concept, with many asking how they could create their own cash-collecting Diwali rangoli.

One curious user asked, “how can I make this rangoli at home?), to which Google India playfully responded, “Yeh bhi Google karlo” (You can Google that too).

Another user commented, “If I make this, no one will enter my house,” while another stated, “Paise mangne ka tarika thoda casual hai” (The method of asking for money is a bit casual).

The video has garnered over 23,000 likes and nearly one million views, showcasing the creative spirit of the festive season.

