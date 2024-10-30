Diwali 2024: Horoscope Predictions for all zodiac signs

As we celebrate Diwali this year, the alignment of stars offers a startling display of creative energy that can guide us to achieve our goals in the coming year. Let us explore how these planetary energies can guide us in the coming year based on our zodiac sign. Read your Diwali Horoscope 2024 as per your zodiac sign.(HT)

Aries: You may feel the need to pull back and concentrate on the bigger picture while avoiding getting bogged down by the particulars. Although this may seem difficult at times, you can be sure that all the efforts being made behind the scenes will start to show their fruits in the next year. Be prepared to occupy a responsible post as an authority figure. Shed old behaviour patterns that are unhelpful and embark on a new course that befits the new objectives.

Taurus: Look at all those you interact with and the path you are set to follow. It is possible to have an urge to rethink the friends you have and pay more attention to the ones who add positive value to your life. Regarding your career advancement, this year will help you become more rigorous in chasing your goals. The planets ask you to work extra hard now to reap significant future benefits. The actions you take now will help make your dreams a reality.

Gemini: You may have to work hard and keep your eyes on the prize. You are likely to observe a steady improvement in your position at work. Concentrate on making changes in small things in life, increasing efficiency, and taking charge of your health and mind. The stars give you the energy to face any work-related problems squarely. You will be more disciplined and willing to minimise time wasting, hence enhancing the achievement of professional objectives.

Cancer: The stars add vitality to your personal life and challenge you to be passionate about things that you do with vigour. Try something new or take up new hobbies. If you have been shy in your love life, now is the right time to start making that first move or to take your relationship to the next level. There may also be some travel or spiritual journey in the pipeline to assist you in gaining some vision of what you want to do in the future.

Leo: Find the middle ground between self and others, and your interpersonal relations will become more balanced. By the time you are in 2025, the relationship and communication skills developed during this period will determine your success. Confront your fears and address any money-related problems. It is time to reflect upon how you manage property matters. The efforts you put in now will make you better placed to tackle financial and emotional issues in 2025.

Virgo: Whether you have been planning to acquire a new skill or enhance your communication skills, now is the right time to do so. You might also discover that your relationships with siblings or neighbours become more charged or demand more effort. As you get into 2025, it will be helpful for you to work towards enhancing your communication and learning skills this year to succeed in your personal and professional endeavours.

Libra: This is an excellent time to discover the world and make yourself known. You will feel more confident, energised and ready to handle new challenges. Reflect on how you want to be seen and what you want to achieve. Autonomy will remain the key trend in 2025, which means you can develop as a person and in career objectives. Utilise this energy to set goals and depict the kind of person you would want to be in the New Year.

Scorpio: While the energy may seem constricting at times, the stars provide the framework necessary to build up your creative vision into something tangible. In the sphere of relations, this may urge you to think about compatibility and the outlook of your affairs. It is a time of loyalty and accountability, and this may help you understand your relationship status better when you enter 2025.

Sagittarius: The stars may cause some heated feelings, and matters that require finalisation may arise from the past. It is a time for introspection and recovery, dealing with and defeating the unknown fear. Although this may seem harsh, it is also the time for personal transformation and emotional expression. The inner work you do now will pay off as you enter into 2025, and you will be better placed to address issues than you are currently.

Capricorn: The stars provide you with the drive to build a network, work with people, and achieve your life objectives. You will have the courage to go after what you want this year, and the relationships you form will be instrumental in helping you get where you want to be. By the time you are in 2025, the relations and partnerships that you have developed at the present moment will be helpful. Take your eye off the material gains and concentrate on gaining knowledge.

Aquarius: You may feel pressured to succeed, be assertive, and progress in your career. If it’s a new position, a new promotion or a new project that you are undertaking, the stars will give you that force to push forward. The steps you would be taking now will shape your career as you proceed to 2025 and beyond and thus will likely lead to success and recognition. Cut down your expenses, save money and invest wisely.

Pisces: This is the time to pursue knowledge, spiritual growth and travel. Be more assertive and pursue your goals more aggressively, freeing yourself from the constraints holding you back and seeking new horizons. The energy you get as you approach 2025 will assist you in taking on new challenges head-on. Focus on your personal aspirations and how you can work hard to accomplish them. Go beyond the surface level and look at other layers of your life.

