Diwali Horoscope 2024: Vastu tips for each zodiac sign

Aries People born under this sign exude positive energy and passion. According to astrological predictions, this Diwali, lighting a diya in the east can help you embrace new beginnings and boost your energy. Participating in a fire ceremony (homa in Hindi), or simply burning camphor can ignite your inner strength, clear away negativity, and attract prosperity. Read about the Vastu tips for Diwali 2024 for each zodiac sin.

Taurus individuals are grounded in earthly joys and stability. This Diwali, adding fragrant flowers and incense around your home can invite Venus's blessings. Fresh flowers and sandalwood paste during the Lakshmi puja will enhance comfort and abundance. Lighting ghee lamps in the southeast corner are also said to attract luck and prosperity into your home.

The twin zodiac sign is the most intelligent and flexible sign on the zodiac list. Hence, you enjoy learning and communication. According to astrology experts, you should stress communication and enhancing relationships. This Diwali, you should light a diya in the northwest direction, a zone connected with relationships and teamwork that will likely bring prosperity and harmony to your home.

As a Cancer, you are deeply emotional and empathetic, emphasizing family and security. This Diwali, you should concentrate on lighting diya in the northeast direction of your house to welcome spiritual energy and tranquillity to the home. Pouring milk on a Shivalingam in Diwali morning might provide inner strength and help you calm your emotional waves.

Ruled by the Sun, Leos embodies confidence and leadership. This Diwali, you are encouraged to embrace grandeur in your rituals. Placing a bright diya in a central spot at home can symbolize the Sun's influence, drawing success and illuminating aspirations. Lighting a diya near the front door can invite good fortune and enhance solar energy. Honouring goddess Lakshmi and gifting items in gold, yellow, or orange hues will further amplify your radiant aura, attracting respect and wealth.

Mercury rules Virgo, a sign that values service, precision, and order. You should start Diwali by thoroughly cleaning your space, which reflects self-purification. Lighting a diya in the study area can boost focus and intellectual clarity. To channel Mercury’s positive influence, gifting green-coloured items like fruits or vegetables is recommended. Additionally, performing a simple Ganesh Puja can help you remove any barriers in education or work, fostering clarity for the coming year.

Venus governs Libra, a sign inclined toward beauty, harmony, and relationships. You can enhance the auspiciousness of Diwali by adorning your homes with candles, flowers, and rangoli designs. Lighting a diya in the Northwest, associated with relationships, can attract balance and teamwork. Giving gifts or sweets to close friends and family on Diwali supports the energy of togetherness and strengthens bonds.

This is your season. As a Scorpio, you are pulled to metamorphosis and rebirth under the planet Mars. You should light a diya in a quiet area of your home for this Diwali. You can light a red or dark-hued diya to welcome bravery and vitality to your home. Bathing a Shivalingam can open spiritual pathways and help to calm your emotional tension during Diwali.

You are known to be linked with spirituality, adventure, and knowledge. This Diwali, adore your home with yellow flowers or saffron to call the blessings of Jupiter. Light a diya in the northeast direction to match spiritual development and insight with divine direction. To bring Jupiter energy, recite mantras like the Vishnu Sahasranama or meditate.

As a Capricorn sign, you stand for stability and discipline. According to predictions, this Diwali, you should light a Diya near your work desk or in a place related to your financial operations to bring a good inflow of wealth. You may also light diya in the South direction, reciting mantras to lord Shani or Lord Hanuman to enhance spiritual strength and divine protection.

As an Aquarius sign, you empathise with creativity, community and higher values. According to the stars, you should carry out ceremonies honouring spiritual and humanitarian principles during this Diwali. Lightning a diya in the north direction during this festive season may signify your future achievements and aspirations, drawing development both personally and in community life. Following religious beliefs like meditating on Lord Shiva or performing a bath ritual of Lord Shiva may help you find a deliberate life by releasing past karma and sharpening your spiritual understanding.

You are widely known as a spiritual and sympathetic sign on the zodiac list. Since Diwali also connects with spiritual depth, you should light a diya close to a fountain or a bowl filled with water. Performing spiritual activities like meditating on Lord Vishnu or chanting mantras may help invite harmony and divine protection.