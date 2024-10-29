Horoscope for October 29, 2024: Dhanteras brings abundant luck to these zodiac signs

On October 29, 2024, the cosmos fills the air with abundance, casting an especially fortunate glow over Libra and Sagittarius. While all signs stand to benefit from the positive astrological energy, Libra and Sagittarius are the true stars of the day. Dhanteras 2024 brings abundant luck to these zodiac signs on October 29, 2024.(HT File Photo)

With the Moon gliding smoothly through Libra, there's a natural boost in charm and harmonious energy that permeates our interactions. This alignment makes it a perfect time to nurture connections, foster balance, and seek out moments of beauty and ease. Libra's influence encourages peace and collaboration, so focusing on relationships—whether personal or professional—can yield significant rewards today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Libra, with the Moon shining bright in your sign today, you’re feeling ready for that dose of sweetness and abundance you’ve been working so hard for—because hey, you’ve earned it, right?

If things have felt a little out of balance lately, this cosmic shift is your much-needed reset, inviting you to bring harmony back to your world. After all, a Libra’s life is all about finding that perfect balance, especially when it comes to relationships. Today, you’re effortlessly in sync with everyone around you, with your natural charm at an all-time high.

The Moon teaming up with Venus means you’re practically glowing with that irresistible charm of yours. Conversations flow like a dance, and you’re leaving people absolutely captivated without even trying (classic Libra move!). And with both the Moon and Mercury on your side, you’ll have a razor-sharp eye for anything that feels just a little “off.” Sure, you might be tempted to dive into any imperfections you spot or set a debate straight, but that’s only because you care so deeply about keeping things right.

You’re not just charming; you’re sharp, too. Your natural intelligence shines as you weigh every option, but don’t be surprised if that famous Libra indecision pops up as you consider each detail. By evening, though, the Moon and Mars give you the motivation to dive right into action, and you’ll be more than ready to take on anything that comes your way.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

With Venus gracing your sign, Sagittarius, the cosmic winds are blowing in all the good stuff: love, beauty, and a hint of magic. You’re feeling the pull of adventure, ready to leave your cozy spot and embrace life in all its fiery glory.

Today promises a dash of playful moments and plenty of escapades because, honestly, you don’t need a map when you’ve got that unshakable trust in your heart. With the Moon in Libra, your spirit for universal love and connection is on full display. You thrive in relationships filled with joy and spontaneity, always the one to kick off a road trip or lead a karaoke night. Don’t be surprised if you’re reconnecting with an old friend or getting nostalgic over shared memories—or maybe you’re just dreaming up a big new goal to make the world a better place. True to your nature, you're the visionary, optimistic and always thinking ahead.

Your straightforward style is charming to everyone around you today, and your genuine approach is exactly what’s drawing in the abundance you’re craving. The day’s energy is about embracing your adventurous spirit—just go for it!