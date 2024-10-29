Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 29, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 29.

Your disciplined life will find you in the pink of health. Dubious schemes sound lucrative but are best avoided. Government officials can expect a windfall soon. An enjoyable time is likely to be spent with family today. Avoid crowded places and heavy traffic today. Some contentious property issues can be raised and make you mentally tense. Someone may seek your guidance on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of your partner cheating on you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Elders enjoy good health and get rid of minor problems ailing them. A financial crisis may make you make rash decisions. You are likely to get an excellent opportunity on the professional front. A family get-together may find you in your element! Keep travelling to a minimum if facing any health problems. Delay a property transaction, as stars appear unfavourable.

Love Focus: The lack of time may not allow you to spend much time with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

A cheerful mood will keep you both physically and mentally contented. Don’t be impulsive in investing money in the first instance. Getting choice posting is possible for the uniformed personnel. Your brashness and arrogance will put off family. Minimise travel today, as roads are safe for you today.

Love Focus: Romance comes to the fore as you get a chance to spend quality time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Remaining active will help ward off negative thoughts. Expenses mount, so curb wasteful expenditure. Actors and stage artists may have money showered on them. Those far away may suffer from homesickness. Travel buy is likely to bite you and take you on a sightseeing tour today. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘haves. Guesswork has limited scope on the academic front.

Love Focus: A new dimension is likely to be added on the romantic front to enrich your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

You remain fit and energetic the whole day. The money that was stuck due to red tape is likely to be released soon. A good break is indicated for government employees. A misbehaved child needs to be disciplined. A trekking or strenuous outdoor activity is best avoided. Property matters may take up your time today. Good tips on the academic front may be of immense help.

Love Focus: You may get the opportunity to bare your soul to someone close.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Chain smokers may take the first step in kicking the habit. Despite your apprehensions, a new deal will prove profitable. Your initiative and go are likely to make you the favourite of your seniors. An argument at home may keep you off the mood. Travelling together with friends will be fun. An issue about property or wealth needs to be taken up as a priority.

Love Focus: You will manage to take out time for a spot of romance with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Regular workouts will keep you fit. You are likely to boost your earnings as previous investments mature. A bonus or increment is on the cards for the salaried. A family elder may try to seek your attention by feigning ill health. A traffic challan or some other monetary penalty is foreseen for the wrongdoers. The day is auspicious for buying gold or jewellery. Those aspiring to pursue higher studies will get their chance.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Curb your envious nature to achieve total peace of mind. The financial crunch you are facing is likely to ease soon. Those eyeing a lucrative assignment will succeed in making it come their way. It will be important to give a sympathetic ear to a family member. Lack of sleep may keep students in a confused state.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to reciprocate in full measure.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Your health may get a boost by junking junk food. A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a certain extent. An overly busy schedule will give you little time to be with family. Remain alert while visiting isolated places, and never do so alone. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

It is best to avoid excesses to maintain good health. You have lots of money, so go ahead and enjoy yourself in the lap of luxury. A task well accomplished will give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Socially, you can expect a hectic time in the company of friends and relatives. Planning an out-of-town journey is on the cards. Little effort on the academic front will get you in the forefront.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between newlyweds and young couples.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Don’t take any chances with your health today. Your present earnings will not fulfill all your desires. Your communication skills may take you places in your organisation. You may go in for a major alteration in your home or office. It's not the best day for travelling long distances; avoid if you can. If you are a property owner, you get a chance to multiply your immovable assets.

Love Focus: An exciting person is likely to come into your life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Mental tension can make sound sleep difficult for some. Don’t have any financial dealings with people you don’t know well enough. A good deal may be struck for exchanging something old. You will need to be realistic in meeting the demands of a family youngster. Those travelling should be careful not to accept food and drink from co-passengers. Distractions may make you pay heavily on the academic front.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music, and candlelight are certain to bring lovers closer.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon