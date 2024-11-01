Indian-origin CEO dresses up as Mark Zuckerberg for Halloween, while Facebook founder wore…

Call it Halloween-ception, if you will. As the spooky holiday took Silicon Valley by storm, CEOs and founders of some of the world’s leading tech companies put their most stylish foot forward in some crazy costumes. Among such numbers was Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI who went to a Halloween party dressed as another Silicon Valley CEO - Mark Zuckerberg. Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, dressed up as Mark Zuckerberg for Halloween(X/AravSrinivas)

Mark Zuckerberg costume

Aravind Srinivas took to X to share a picture that shows him dressed in a black t-shirt, denims and dark sunglasses, with a silver chain around his neck. The get-up was instantly reminiscent of Mark Zuckerberg’s chosen daily-wear.

San Francisco-based Srinivas, an IIT alumnus, promised to dress up as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for Halloween next year. Take a look at his post below:

“Bro rocking it harder than Zuck himself,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Why is this guy posting Zuck’s photo?” another asked. “Mark Zuckerberg with his new drip,” read a comment underneath Aravind Srinivas’s Halloween picture.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg himself celebrated Halloween with a John Wick costume - although many viewers felt it more closely resembled Severus Snape of Harry Potter.

“When your house full of girls decides to be ballerinas, be John Wick,” the CEO of Facebook-parent Meta wrote on X, sharing pictures that show him dressed as the fictional protagonist of the John Wick film series, complete with a Keanu Reeves-style wig and black blazer set,

Halloween, celebrated on October 31st, is a holiday with origins tracing back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. Today, however, it has evolved into a festive occasion, especially in the United States and Canada.

To celebrate Halloween, people often dress up for costume parties while children go trick-or-treating. Other Halloween traditions include carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns and putting up spooky decorations.