Why did Luigi Mangione kill UnitedHealth CEO? ‘Painful’ back surgery, social media posts, and a fake ID

A 26-year-old former Ivy Leaguer from a prominent Baltimore family was detained on Monday in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder. The suspect's face was released earlier by the cops, who quickly responded after a McDonald's staff member informed them with tips related to the face they had seen on TV and in newspapers. Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson(Pic- Luigi Mangione X, Facebook)

Mangione who was arrested as a ‘person of interest’ has since been charged with murder in the case. While reports indicate that Mangione vanished from his loved ones' lives six months ago, some pointed to the terrible back surgery he was suffering from and how it might have changed him.

Suspect charged with murder

Mangione was identified and apprehended at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Mangione was arraigned in Pennsylvania on gun and forgery charges. New York prosecutors have also charged him with murder and related gun charges, in a new development, shortly after he was held without bail.

When confronted by police, Mangione appeared nervous and was found to be carrying a ghost gun, a homemade firearm, along with other items similar to those used in the crime. Prosecutors cited, “false IDs and a large sum of cash,” recovered from Mangione’s possession and “argued he was a flight risk and asked that bail be denied, which it was.”

Luigi Mangione’s back surgery is linked to CEO’s murder

Luigi Mangione's descent into his current predicament is as baffling as it is tragic. A former Ivy League standout and high school valedictorian had a promising life trajectory that took a shocking turn after a severe back injury disrupted his world. Friends recall that his struggles began with chronic back issues that escalated into debilitating pain. After undergoing an invasive spinal surgery involving screws in his spine, Mangione's life seemed to change dramatically.

Mangione’s online activity revealed an intense focus on chronic pain and the healthcare system, with his virtual bookshelf featuring titles like "Crooked: Outwitting the Back Pain Industry" and “Why We Get Sick: The Hidden Epidemic at the Root of Most Chronic Disease―and How to Fight It.’’

Around six months ago, Mangione disappeared from his social circle, cutting off communication with family and friends. His sudden withdrawal left loved ones concerned and searching for answers. Multiple images of X-rays also surfaced online. According to some of his friends and a former roommate, his back injury happened while surfing which got worse, and surgery didn’t go well.

Luigi Mangione’s motive for allegedly killing UnitedHealth CEO Bryan Thompson remains under speculation, with claims ranging from a grudge against health insurers after family losses to a belief that a surfing injury pushed him over the edge.

Social media posts and manifesto

Authorities claim Mangione possessed a manifesto at the time of his arrest, which allegedly criticized the healthcare industry. Earlier, police recovered bullet casings from the crime scene, with potential cryptic messages. The casings were reportedly inscribed with the words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend,” resembling the title of Jay Feinman’s 2010 book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It, reflecting possible anti-insurance sentiments.

This has led investigators to consider his struggles with pain and healthcare experiences as potential motives for the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder. Those who knew him, like his former roommate R.J. Martin, described Mangione as thoughtful, kind, and even a leader in their shared community. The person charged with murder is unrecognisable to those who remember him as a charismatic tech enthusiast.

His X account has been suspended, while his Instagram followers surged from 970 to over 30,000 before Meta suspended both his Facebook and IG handle. YouTube has also removed multiple videos linked to the suspect. CNN reports the discovery of a two-page document containing chilling lines, such as, “These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.”

Luigi Mangione found with Fake Ids

Mangione was detained by police while dining at a McDonald's, where he was found using a laptop. Upon searching him, officers discovered multiple false identification documents, including one believed to be used in the New York City murder case.

Before being charged with murder, Mangione faced several other charges related to these false identities and possession of a firearm. These charges include forgery, unlawful firearm possession, tampering with identification documents, possession of criminal tools, and providing false information to law enforcement.