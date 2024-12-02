Trump's WH chef dishes on President-elect's McDonald's habit, reveals what will be his ‘first meal’ after taking office

Donald Trump's former Chef Chef Andre Rush has spilled tea about the President-elect's McDonald's habit at the White House, as well as what will be his first meal upon his comeback in January. Trump is well-known for preferring fast-food restaurants like McDonald's because he fears getting poisoned.(IMBD/X)

Before Trump takes office for a second term, the celebrity chef has persuaded him to stop eating burgers and drinking Diet Coke.

Speaking about Trump's unhealthy appetites and love for fast food, the military veteran turned cook told TMZ, “It's up to the kitchen staff to get creative when it comes to meals - basically, tricking him into eating healthier via tasty dishes.”

In another interview with The Sun, Rush outlined what efforts Trump should be making to get into shape both mentally and physically.

He then recalled how Trump once ordered enough Big Macs, Filet-o-Fish, and McDonald's Quarter Pounders for a football team for a State Dinner. “[You] can't get McDonald's at the White House because it's the White House - no one can bring it inside,” the renowned chef stated.

Trump prefers junk food due to fear of…

According to the Mirror, he feels these meals are safer than other food items since they are prepared in advance.

According to the Mirror, he feels these meals are safer than other food items since they are prepared in advance.

During his first term, Trump allegedly maintained his privacy by locking himself away from his wife Melania and the Secret Service at night so he could eat hamburgers.

Melania would never be spotted eating the same food as Trump, according to Rush, because “she may be on her diet, or have a diet, or he may be on the fly and on the run, and stuff just happens that way.”

Rush, though, advised the President-elect to eat fast food “sparingly” and make certain changes to keep healthy for the position on his return to the White House.

“I would say to him, especially eight years later and at age of 78, is just stop for a second, dictate your meals, get what your dietitian, whatnot, and say, 'Hey, I'll incorporate some healthy meals into my diet',” he said.

Starting from 1997, Rush served as a chef in the White House under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

What meal Trump would prefer on first day of WH?

Chef Rush describes the first meal of a president in the White House as “a very big deal”.

Having prepared Trump's first lunch in 2017, he believes the Republican will not deviate from his usual custom.

“He's [either] going to stay on the road and say, 'Hey, I'm going to eat my favorite foods and I'm not letting anybody change me,'” Chef Rush stated.

“But me personally, I think he'll probably just stay to what he believes in and maybe have a burger,” he added.