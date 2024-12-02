Donald Trump taps three vocal Hindu lawmakers for key cabinet roles—Who are they?

Donald Trump’s incoming cabinet is being hailed as a major win for India, and here's why: his 2.0 cabinet features several Indian-origin lawmakers, some of whom have sparked debate not just for their political credentials but also for their outspoken stances on their religious beliefs. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) claps as he leaves the stage after speaking alongside former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard during a town hall meeting in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on August 29. (AFP)

Among the latest additions is Kash Patel, a 44-year-old Trump loyalist with roots in Gujarat. Alongside Patel, figures like Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy have gained attention for their vocal embrace of their Hindu roots.

Also read: Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel: Internet divided on another Indian-origin nomination – threat or strategic move?

Trump picks Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Although Tulsi Gabbard has no direct ties to India, her deep connection to Hinduism, particularly the teachings of Hare Krishna philosophy, has been a defining part of her identity. She has always been open about her faith, often seen chanting bhajans and prayers. She carried her Bhagavad Gita with her during her deployment in Iraq and swore her oath of office in 2016 with her hand on the sacred text.

As a congresswoman, Gabbard made it a priority to advocate for stronger U.S.-India relations, vowing to lead efforts in supporting Prime Minister Modi’s call to the U.N. and to be a strong voice for India's interests in Congress.

Trump taps Vivek Ramaswamy for DOGE

Alongside SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Trump selected loyalist and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead his new Department of Government Efficiency. When asked about his religious beliefs, Ramaswamy proudly declared, “I’m Hindu, and I’m proud of that. I stand for that without apology. I believe my faith will strengthen my commitment to defending religious liberty.” While Ramaswamy identifies with his Hindu cultural roots, he often emphasises broader, universal values rather than specific religious doctrines, making it clear that his faith would not affect his adherence to the law if appointed to any key role.

Trump nominates Kash Patel as FBI director

On November 1, Donald Trump stirred controversy with his nomination of Kash Patel to replace Christopher Wray as FBI director, pending Senate approval. Known for his strong support of Trump and the "drain the swamp" agenda, Patel has also been vocal about his backing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, arguing that its historical significance is overlooked by Western narratives.

Also read: US President Biden pardons son Hunter in criminal cases, breaking previous vows on family benefits

He criticised U.S. media for focusing on recent events, neglecting the temple's centuries-old roots. "Whether or not you are Hindu or Muslim, there was a Hindu temple there for one of the quintessential gods in the Hindu pantheon in 1500 that was toppled, and they have been trying to get it back for 500 years. Washington establishments conveniently forgot this part of history,” he remarked in February.

In addition to them, Trump has also nominated Indian-origin Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as the director of the National Institutes of Health. While Bhattacharya has ties to Kolkata, he has not made a clear statement about his faith. Trump’s White House will also see Usha Chilukri Vance, an Indian-American Hindu, as the second lady, married to the incoming Vice President JD Vance.