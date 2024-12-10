Luigi Mangione's family releases statement after his arrest in Brian Thompson's murder: ‘We are shocked…’

Luigi Mangione once seemed like he had the world at his feet. A 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, he was a valedictorian from a renowned Baltimore prep school and a counselor at Stanford’s pre-college program. His social media profiles were filled with beach photos and party pictures. But something changed. Now, investigators believe Mangione is the one behind the cold killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson who was shot early morning last Wednesday. Luigi Mangione

After his arrest the family released a joint statement via his cousin who is a Maryland state delegate expressing their shock over the incident and said, “Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” Nino Mangione said in a written statement which was signed with The Mangione Family according to CNN. “We offer prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

The statement concluded with, “We are devastated by this news."

Mangione ‘disappeared’ months ago

For half a year, Luigi Mangione dropped off the grid, leaving friends and family worried and searching for answers, he was nowhere to be found. This sudden silence is now a crucial focus for investigators, trying to join the pieces as he remains silent during the investigation. The authorities discovered Mangione with a fake ID, a weapon with a silencer resembling the one used in the CEO's murder, and a written manifesto criticising the healthcare industry.

Until his disappearance, Mangione had regular contact with loved ones. In July, a friend posted on social media, expressing concern about the lack of communication for months.

Luigi Mangione came from a well-established, affluent family in Baltimore.

Luigi Mangione's family background

According to the NY Times, Luigi's grandfather, Nick Mangione Sr., and grandmother, Mary C. Mangione, purchased the Turf Valley Country Club in Ellicott City, Maryland, and developed the surrounding golf course community in the 1970s.

In the 1980s they purchased Hayfields Country Club in Hunt Valley. The family reportedly also owned Lorien Health Services, a nursing home company, and WCBM, a radio station. Their wealth extended to various real estate holdings, including a cousin serving in the Maryland House of Delegates. This legacy of wealth and community involvement made the Mangione family a prominent fixture in Baltimore County.

Earlier, Mangione appeared in a Pennsylvania court. The judge read the criminal complaint to him, as he claimed it hadn't been read before. He reportedly disputed two claims:

That $8,000 found on him indicated “intent to evade authorities.”

That a Faraday bag suggested “criminal sophistication.”

He was held without bail and did not enter a plea. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 23 in Pennsylvania, pending a potential New York warrant, BBC reports.