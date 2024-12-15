Ex-Georgia football player Gleaton Jones, 21, dies after Dec 10 car crash

Gleaton Jones, a former Georgia football player, who was fighting for his life after a shell-shocking car accident, died on Friday, December 13. He was 21 years old. 21-year-old Gleaton Jones passed away on December 13, 2024, after sustaining a severe head injury in a car crash. (University of Georgia / Facebook - Georgia Bulldogs)

The disheartening news of his passing comes merely days after he was involved in a car accident while on a hunting trip on St George Island in Florida, according to UGA student newspaper The Red & Black. Jones was reportedly in critical condition after the tragic December 10 crash as he sustained a severe brain injury and had to undergo emergency surgery to treat the resulting swelling.

The late student athlete's promising career

The student-led outlet also detailed his distinguished sports career. Jones used to be a walk-on running back for the Georgia Bulldogs. He joined the football program in 2021 and went on to be a part of the team’s historic 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship line-up. Even before kicking off his major football streak through the University of Georgia team, the 21-year-old’s high school career was nothing short of marvellous. Coming from Deerfield-Windsor School in Albany, he was the recipient of All-State, All-Region and All-Albany honours. Moreover, when not seen as a football champion, Jones invested his time in other athletic side-quests, track and basketball, during high school.

More about Georgia football player Gleaton Jones' family

An obituary page (see here) dedicated to Gleaton P Jones’ memory on MatthewsFuneralHome.com confirms that the Albany native was born on March 12, 2003, and he was “the absolute pride of his adoring parents and best friend to his younger brother.”

Jones had an “enormous” presence in the family. The heartfelt note also informed that “his life will be celebrated to the fullest extent at Wynfield Plantation on Monday, December 16, at 2 pm.”

The late Jones is survived by immediate family members: his parents, Marlin and Kirk Jones, and his brother, Cole. In addition to listing the Gleaton’s accomplishments, athletic and musical (through the Porterfield Methodist Church), the obituary especially praises him for excelling in his role as a brother. “To Cole, Gleaton was a role model, a mentor, a protector, his biggest encourager, and his best friend. They shared the same walk, twinkling eyes, bright smiles, and a respect and devotion that is unique to brothers,” the warm introduction added.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity member was set to graduate next spring from The University of Georgia Terry School of Business. He was pursuing a degree in marketing and looking forward to his homecoming journey as he had planned to join his father in running the family farm.