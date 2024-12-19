Justin Bieber's reaction revealed to ex Selena Gomez's engagement: ‘It stung for a…'

Justin Bieber may have moved on with a wife and child, but news of Selena Gomez’s engagement still delivered a momentary "sting." For years, fans have been stanning the infamous romance of Jelena, a saga that continued even after the Baby crooner got married to Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber's reaction revealed to ex Selena Gomez's engagement

However, it seems the engagement bombshell might finally bring closure to the era. An insider revealed that while Bieber is happy for Gomez, he couldn’t shake off a sense of finality.

Justin Bieber ‘stunned’ over Selena Gomez’s engagement news

Selena Gomez after setting the summer ablaze with her sizzling romance with music producer Benny Blanco, recently flaunted her huge diamond ring while announcing her engagement news on Instagram. The announcement came as a delightful surprise for her fans but left Selena and Justin Bieber’s supporters in shock, eagerly anticipating the pop star’s reaction. Some even tried to decipher a cryptic message they believed was directed at Gomez.

According to RadarOnline, the former couple, who dated on and off from 2010 to 2018, has undeniably moved on, however, “It stung for a brief second because even though they’ll never be friends or date again, it marks the official end of an era.” The insider added that while Bieber is happily married with a child, he couldn’t help but feel a fleeting sting upon hearing the news.

“His past is so connected with Selena, and now that she is engaged, he is married and a father, it's a bit of a shock to the system that everyone is getting older,” the source added. “Justin is only 30, but he has lived a life, and an important part of his past is now officially moved on just as much as he has moved on. He won't be stressing much about it and hopes that she is well and happy at the end of the day."

Jelena fans decode cryptic Bieber message to ex Selena Gomez

While the Yummy singer is yet to publicly react to Gomez’s engagement, his wife Hailey sure did stop to drop a heart on the singer’s post of the announcement. Insiders believe that Justin probably thinks this will finally stop fans’ stanning for that relationship—” it's been over, and now this should put the nail in the coffin.” Fans, however, were quick to decipher some clues.

Right after the announcement, Bieber posted a photo of himself with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The close-up shot showed Bieber wearing a cap while Hailey kissed his cheek. However, the choice of song—"All My Ghosts" by Lizzy McAlpine—drew attention. Lyrics like "I can see it now, the wedding of the year" and "I can see it now, when all my ghosts disappear" seem to hint at a message to his ex. Fans are speculating whether it’s a cryptic nod to his feelings after Gomez’s engagement.