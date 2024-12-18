Justin Bieber's fans speculate a 'cryptic message' in his recent social media post after Selena Gomez's engagement

Justin Bieber's fans are buzzing with speculation after the singer seemingly left a cryptic message for his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, in a recent Instagram post. The timing couldn't be more intriguing, as the 32-year-old singer recently announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco, proudly showcasing her sparkling diamond ring. Fans have quickly connected the dots, wondering if Bieber's post contains a hidden message aimed at his former love, sparking curiosity across social media. Justin Bieber's recent Instagram post has fans speculating about a possible message to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez following her engagement to Benny Blanco. (@justinbieber/Instagram, @selenagomez/Instagram)

Bieber’s ‘cryptic message’ for Gomez

Following Gomez’s engagement announcement on Instagram, Bieber shared a picture of himself with his wife Hailey Bieber. The photo showed a close-up shot of the couple with the singer wearing a cap while Hailey kissed his face. However, the choice of song for the post caught the netizen's attention.

The singer chose All My Ghosts by Lizzy McAlpine for his latest post and his fans could not help but notice some of the lyrics of the song such asI can see it now. The wedding of the year, I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears.” and “I can see it now, when all my ghosts disappear, I can see it crystal clear.” This has left fans speculating if Bieber left a “cryptic message” for his ex after her recent engagement, as reported by The Sun.

Gomez and Bieber were in an off-again-off-again relationship from 2010 to 2018. Meanwhile, Hailey expressed her wishes for the singer’s engagement as she liked her announcement post.

Netizens’ speculation

A user wrote, “But why that song,” in the comments of Bieber’s post on Instagram. A second user wrote, “The lyrics of the song he added… he’s doing it on purpose at this point" A third user wrote, “Of course he was gonna post something now.” Another user wrote, “He's really saying damn, I missed out. I wish that was me, without saying it,” while one user wrote, “We know why you posted this.”