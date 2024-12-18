Angelina Jolie again ‘losing one of her’ children as her nasty battle with Brad Pitt continues

Angelina Jolie is “quickly losing her kids one by one” as her 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, prepares to leave home and pursue dance. Angelina Jolie feels anxious as her daughter Shiloh, 18, prepares for independence while pursuing dance. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

RadarOnline cited that the actress finds it difficult to cope with the prospect of her most “private” children moving out, as her ongoing legal disputes with ex-husband Brad Pitt over a French winery continue to add stress to her life.

“It’s all happening so quickly,” a source close to the family told Radar Online. “One by one, her kids are moving out, and no matter how natural it is in the cycle of life, it’s just very hard for Angelina to come to terms with.”

Shiloh ‘wants to live with friends while she studies dance’

Shiloh intends to live with friends while pursuing her passion for dance. “It’s especially nerve-racking for Ange to send Shiloh into the world because she wants to pursue dance, and it’s not a traditional career path. She wants to live with friends while she studies dance, which means she won’t be on a university campus with all the protections that come with living in a dorm,” they explained.

“She’s proud of Shiloh and would never hold her back from her dreams,” the source continued. “Still, it won’t be easy for her to let go.”

Jolie’s apprehension also stems from her own experiences as a young adult

Having moved out at just 16, the Maleficent star “sees a lot of herself in Shiloh, who can be quite a free spirit, so the idea of her being out on her own in the world is pretty terrifying. She just can’t help but worry about what sort of trouble she could get into,” the insider shared.

Shiloh has also legally dropped her father’s last name, ‘Pitt’ earlier this year. This decision reportedly left Pitt feeling deeply hurt. “They used to have a good relationship, but that’s in the past, and it breaks his heart,” a source told Page Six earlier. “Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him. He feels like Angelina knows exactly what she’s doing.”

Jolie and Pitt, who officially divorced in 2019, share six children: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.